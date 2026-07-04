Rite Foods Drives Academic Excellence with N35m Annual National Award

Oluchi Chibuzor

Rite Foods has launched N35m National Academic Excellence award to recognise and reward the highest-performing matriculating students across the six geopolitical zones in the country public universities, alongside a special award for a recipient from JAMB’s Equal Opportunity Group.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the Rite National Academic Excellence Award, held in Lagos, recently, the MD/CEO, Rite Foods, said the initiative is

to inspire ambition, reinforces merit and encourages young Nigerians to believe that excellence is attainable and worthy of recognition.

He said that education remains one of the most powerful drivers of national development, stressing that no nation can rise above the quality of its human capital.

He equally stressed that no economy can achieve sustainable growth without investing in the education and empowerment of its youth.

Hence, he noted that for them as an organisation, supporting education is not merely a corporate responsibility; it is a national imperative.

“As a proudly Nigerian and truly world-class company, Rite Foods was built on the conviction that Nigerian excellence can compete with the very best anywhere in the world. Our journey from a homegrown enterprise to one of Nigeria’s most admired fast-moving consumer goods companies reflects the power of vision, innovation, resilience, and a firm commitment to quality. Those same values are at the heart of this partnership.

“Through this initiative, Rite Foods is committing N35 million annually to reward the highest-performing Matriculants across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones. In doing so, we are sending a clear message to millions of young Nigerians: excellence matters, hard work pays, and outstanding achievement deserves recognition.”

Representing the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, the Special Adviser, Dr. Ismaila Adiatu, commended the initiative, describing it as a timely intervention that supports government efforts to improve educational outcomes.

He stressed the urgent need for increased investment in education, noting that Nigeria continues to face shortages in key professional sectors, including healthcare and engineering, and requires stronger collaboration between government and private sector stakeholders.

He added that initiatives such as the Rite Foods-JAMB partnership play a vital role in building human capital and improving access to quality education opportunities across the country.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of JAMB, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, described the partnership as a landmark in the board’s engagement with the private sector.

He explained that JAMB’s core mandate is admission facilitation and that the award aligns with its broader goal of promoting fairness and merit in tertiary education placement.

Oloyede noted that the initiative is unique because it focuses not just on UTME performance but on candidates who have successfully completed the full admission process.

He said this reflects a more holistic and realistic measure of academic excellence.

“This is the first time JAMB is openly associating with this kind of award. When Rite Foods made the proposal, we quickly embraced it because it is the right move,” he said.

He further disclosed that the University of Technology, Minna, produced the highest-performing candidate among the recipients and highlighted that all seven beneficiaries emerged from public institutions across the country.

He also drew attention to the inclusion of a physically challenged female student, describing her achievement as proof that “there is ability in disability.”

The seven award recipients for the maiden edition include Orzekor Aondohemba Godwin (Federal University of Technology, Minna), Software Engineering; Vincent Daniel (University of Maiduguri), Medicine and Surgery; Luka Francis Miendwas (Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia), Software Engineering; Joshua David Chidiebere (Federal University of Technology, Owerri), Software Engineering; James Edidiong Victor (University of Uyo), Medicine and Surgery; Okeke Chinedu Christian (University of Lagos), Mechanical Engineering; and Ogunsua-Dixon Tijesuni Mitchelle, a Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, who also represents JAMB’s Equal Opportunity Group.

While delivering the acceptance speech on behalf of the recipients, Okeke expressed gratitude to Rite Foods and JAMB for recognising their efforts.

“We will not let Rite Foods down, and we will not let Nigerians down. We will do more to improve ourselves and make our country proud.”