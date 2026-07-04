American Business Council Unveils Freedom 250 Programme to Mark U.S. Independence

Dike Onwuamaeze

The American Business Council (ABC) has announced a year-long programme of activities to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States, with a focus on deepening economic, cultural and educational ties between the U.S. and Nigeria.

The initiative, known as ‘Freedom 250 Programme’, was unveiled in a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday. It will feature four major events across Nigeria aimed at promoting dialogue, innovation, leadership and collaboration between stakeholders from both countries.

According to the Council, the programme is designed to reinforce the long-standing partnership between the United States and Nigeria by bringing together government officials, diplomats, business leaders, youth, creatives and development partners throughout 2026.

The first event, the Red, White & Blue Arts & Culture Night, is scheduled to hold in Lagos in August.

It will showcase live music, art exhibitions and creative performances celebrating the cultural connections between both nations while highlighting the role of the arts in fostering international cooperation.

This will be followed by the Economic and Policy Forum on October 26 in Abuja, to be held on the sidelines of the 32nd Nigerian Economic Summit.

The forum is expected to convene policymakers, government officials, private sector executives and development partners to discuss trade, investment, innovation and policy cooperation between the two countries.

As part of its corporate social responsibility efforts, the Council said it will also organise a CEO mentorship series across secondary schools in Lagos during the third and fourth quarters of 2026. The initiative is designed to pair chief executives from member companies with students to provide guidance on leadership, entrepreneurship, career development and youth empowerment.

The Freedom 250 Programme will culminate in a grand celebration involving representatives from government, diplomacy, business, academia and civil society to commemorate the U.S. independence milestone and reaffirm bilateral relations with Nigeria.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer of the American Business Council, Margaret Olele, described the anniversary as a significant moment to reflect on the enduring relationship between both countries.

She said the United States had over the past 250 years, played a leading role in innovation, entrepreneurship and democratic development, while building strong international partnerships. “The milestone reminds us of the enduring U.S.–Nigeria partnership.

“We remain committed to stronger trade, private-sector collaboration, and mutual growth. As we celebrate, we invite our members and partners to join the Freedom 250 initiative and help shape the next chapter of cooperation,” she said.

The American Business Council represents American businesses operating in Nigeria and advocates policies that strengthen commercial relations between the United States and Nigeria through trade, investment, stakeholder engagement and sustainable economic development.