Coronation Insurance Rewards Customers in Raffle Draw

Kayode Tokede

Coronation Insurance Plc and Coronation Life Assurance Limited have unveiled the winners of the Insure & Win 2.0 Grand Raffle Draw, following a live raffle draw held recently at the company’s Corporate Head Office in Lagos.

The draw marked the culmination of the nationwide customer rewards campaign, with participants winning exciting prizes worth over N35 million, including the campaign’s grand prize, a brand-new Kia Rio.

The nationwide campaign, designed to reward customer loyalty while encouraging more Nigerians to embrace insurance, saw winners emerge from across the country during the live raffle draw held in the presence of regulatory representatives and other stakeholders to ensure transparency and credibility.

The Grand Raffle Draw marked the culmination of the six-month campaign, during which customers who purchased qualifying insurance policies stood a chance to win prizes worth over N35 million. Throughout the campaign, multiple winners emerged across different raffle draws, with the grand finale producing the winner of the highly anticipated Kia Rio.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director/CEO of Coronation Insurance Plc, Olamide Olajolo, described the campaign as a reflection of the company’s unwavering commitment to rewarding customers while promoting the importance of insurance.

“The success of Insure & Win 2.0 reinforces our belief that insurance should not only provide peace of mind but also create memorable experiences for our customers. We are delighted to celebrate everyone who participated in this campaign and congratulate all our winners. Their trust in our brand continues to inspire us to develop innovative ways of delivering value beyond insurance.”

Also speaking, the Managing Director/CEO of Coronation Life Assurance Limited, Adebowale Adesona, noted that the campaign has further strengthened customer confidence in insurance while making financial protection more rewarding.

“At Coronation, our mission is to help individuals, families, and businesses secure their future with confidence. Insure & Win 2.0 has demonstrated that choosing insurance is a smart financial decision that comes with lasting benefits. We appreciate every customer who participated and remain committed to providing solutions that protect what matters most.”

Among the highlights of the event was the emergence of Stephen Chinedu Emmanuel as the winner of the campaign’s grand prize, a brand-new Kia Rio.

Expressing his excitement after being announced as the grand prize winner, Emmanuel said, “I am truly surprised and grateful. I never imagined I would win the grand prize. This has strengthened my confidence in insurance, and I sincerely thank Coronation Insurance for.”