PFIPC Scandal: Atiku, ADC, NDC, CSOs, Falana, Afenifere Demand Probe, Gbajabiamila’s Removal

·Chief of staff being dragged into criminal enterprise, says presidential aide

.Arewa youth welcomes State House clarification exonerating Gbajabiamila

Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and James Sowole in Abeokuta

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, the leadership of ADC, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NCN) and the Civil Liberty Organisations (CSOs), human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana and the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to thoroughly investigate the controversy surrounding the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), where the names of the President’s Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila and others were mentioned.

In swift reaction, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Temitope Ajayi, yesterday accused one Prince Matthew Adeniyi Adeyemi, who claims to be the Director General of PFIPC, of exploiting public perception by using corruption allegations to divert attention from investigations into his alleged criminal activities.

Also expressing support for the Presidency’s actions so far, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has warmly welcomed the detailed State House clarification regarding the controversy surrounding the PFIPC, describing the official statement as a decisive intervention that completely exonerates the Chief of Staff to the President, Gbajabiamila, from unfounded and malicious allegations.

Atiku warned that failure to institute what he described as a transparent, comprehensive and independent probe would reinforce public suspicion that influential government officials may have benefited from the alleged fraud.

The former vice president, in a statement issued yesterday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said the controversy had gone beyond the alleged actions of one individual and now raised serious questions about the credibility of government institutions and oversight mechanisms.

He argued that the Presidency’s explanation that the PFIPC never existed failed to address how the purported agency allegedly secured office space, interacted with government institutions, processed official transactions and held meetings with foreign diplomats.

“If the government wants Nigerians to believe that one man single-handedly created an office for himself, secured office space within a government facility, held meetings with foreign embassy delegations, paid courtesy visits to the EFCC, processed staff salaries through official channels and allegedly operated institutional accounts without the knowledge or collaboration of anyone in government, then that narrative raises even more troubling questions than it answers,” Atiku said.

The ADC chieftain maintained that while Adeniyi Adeyemi, identified by the Presidency as the alleged mastermind of the scandal, should answer for any wrongdoing if found culpable, the focus should extend to those who may have enabled the operation.

According to him, the key issue is how a purportedly non-existent government agency allegedly functioned within official structures without detection.

“At this point, the story looks less like a clean explanation and more like an attempt to isolate one man after an internal arrangement went sour. If Mr. Adeniyi Adeyemi committed fraud, he must face the law. But the bigger question is what kind of government system allows such an elaborate operation to pass through budgetary, administrative, security and institutional channels without detection,” he stated.

Atiku also referenced reports that the PFIPC was captured in the 2026 Appropriation Act with a multi-billion naira allocation and that the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation allegedly approved the recruitment of more than 300 personnel into the agency.

He argued that such developments could not have occurred through mere administrative oversight.

According to him, the preparation of the national budget and recruitment into the federal civil service involve several layers of approval, making it implausible that a fictitious agency could have operated without institutional backing.

The former vice president further said the conflicting claims by Adeyemi, who has denied forging his appointment documents and insists he was lawfully appointed, make an independent investigation imperative.

“Whether his claims are true or false is not for the Presidency to determine through press statements. That is precisely why Nigeria needs an independent investigation. Let the facts speak. Let every document be examined. Let every approval be traced. Let every official who acted, neglected a duty or enabled this scandal be identified and held accountable,” he said.

Atiku warned that if President Tinubu fails to order an independent investigation within seven days, Nigerians would have reason to believe that influential figures within government were being shielded and that the administration was unwilling to fully expose those behind the alleged scandal.

He added that, “The President must order a comprehensive, independent investigation immediately. Anything short of that will amount to complicity by silence.”

In the same vein, the ADC has named 10 federal government officials, offices and institutions it wants investigated over the raging scandal surrounding the PFIPC.

The opposition party said the controversy had raised grave questions about institutional integrity, governance, accountability and national security under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued yesterday, and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said the Presidency’s explanation on the matter had failed to answer the most important questions arising from the scandal.

The party said it had studied the July 1 statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, but insisted that the statement left more questions than answers.

According to the ADC, the Presidency, by its own account, described PFIPC as a fictitious organisation, yet the same body allegedly operated across multiple arms of the federal government, interfaced with ministries, corresponded with public institutions, engaged foreign diplomats and obtained official recognition from different quarters.

The party said the matter had gone beyond one individual allegedly parading himself as head of a fake agency, insisting that the scandal now touched “the heart of the security and integrity of the Nigerian state.”

The ADC therefore called for the immediate establishment of an independent Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate what it described as a major scandal.

Among those named for investigation is the Chief of Staff to the President, Gbajabiamila. The ADC said he should be probed to determine how documents allegedly bearing the authority of his office were issued, as well as publicly reported claims of bribe payments ranging from N200 million to N600 million allegedly made by Prince Adeyemi.

The party also named Adeyemi himself, saying investigators must establish the full extent of his role in the creation, operation and promotion of PFIPC, verify the authenticity of documents and approvals he relied upon, investigate his claims of payments to senior government officials and determine whether he acted alone or as part of a wider network.

Also listed is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, whose office the ADC said should explain whether any approvals, recognitions or official records existed in relation to PFIPC.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, was also named. The party said she should clarify whether approval was granted for a recruitment waiver for over 300 civil servants into an organisation the Presidency now says never existed.

The Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Mr. Tanimu Yakubu, was also listed for probe. The ADC said the Budget Office must explain how PFIPC reportedly appeared in the 2026 Appropriation Act with a budget allegedly running into billions of naira.

The party further named the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, saying it should explain the extent of PFIPC’s engagements with foreign diplomats and whether established diplomatic protocols were subverted or bypassed.

The Office of the National Security Adviser was also listed, with the ADC saying the NSA’s office should explain how the alleged activities were possible and why they were not flagged earlier.

The Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force were also named to explain the timeline of their investigations and whether earlier intervention could have prevented the alleged activities.

The ADC also demanded that the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and the Central Bank of Nigeria be investigated to determine how public funds could allegedly be drawn or expended by a fictitious organisation using allegedly forged documents.

The party finally listed relevant oversight committees of the National Assembly, including the Senate and House Appropriations Committees, the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, and the House Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements.

It said the committees should explain the basis upon which official correspondences and invitations were reportedly extended to PFIPC.

“This matter must not be swept under the Presidential red carpet,” the ADC said.

The party said if PFIPC was indeed fictitious, Nigerians deserved to know how it allegedly secured recruitment approvals, budgetary allocations, official correspondence, diplomatic engagements and recognition across multiple arms of government.

It added that if, contrary to the Presidency’s position, PFIPC was not fictitious, Nigerians also deserved to know why the government had publicly disowned a legitimate agency.

The ADC insisted that only a transparent, public and independent inquiry could establish the truth, identify those responsible and restore confidence in public institutions.

It also accused the Tinubu administration of double standards, alleging that agencies were quickly deployed in matters involving political opponents but that the government had not asked Gbajabiamila to step aside pending investigation.

The party warned that if the administration failed to act, the PFIPC scandal would become one of the first accountability priorities of an ADC-led government.

It said every approval, budgetary allocation, official correspondence, financial transaction and public officer connected to the affair would eventually be subjected to scrutiny, adding that there would be “no sacred cows, no untouchables, and no hiding place for corruption.””

Similarly, the NDC yesterday demanded the immediate removal of Gbajabiamila for the role he allegedly played in the PFIPC matter.

The party argued that doing so would pave the way for what it described as an impartial investigation into allegations of corruption, abuse of office and the alleged sale of public appointments.

The opposition party’s intervention marks the latest twist in the unfolding controversy over the disputed agency, whose existence has been publicly denied by the Presidency despite the emergence of budget documents showing that it received over N1.3 billion in the 2026 Appropriation Act.

The development comes amid mounting public debate generated by revelations that the council, officially disowned by the Office of the Chief of Staff, appeared as a beneficiary in the federal budget with provisions for personnel, overhead and capital expenditure.

The NDC according to a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, said the allegations surrounding the PFIPC had raised profound concerns about transparency, accountability and the credibility of the Tinubu administration.

The party alleged that the controversy had gone beyond political disagreement and had become a major test of the Federal Government’s commitment to fighting corruption.

According to the NDC, the allegations made by Adeyemi deserved immediate and independent investigation rather than official denials.

The party argued that the allegations had assumed greater significance following reports that the council allegedly secured budgetary allocations, opened financial accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria and obtained approvals for hundreds of staff positions despite repeated claims by the Presidency that no such agency exists.

Part of the statement read, “The Nigeria Democratic Congress has been alarmed by the damning allegations of corruption involving the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, and one Prince Matthew Adeniyi Adeyemi, who claims to be the Director-General of the so-called Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council.

“The non-existent agency was allegedly used to siphon public funds with the active collusion and facilitation of the Chief of Staff. This scandal raises fundamental questions about transparency, accountability and the integrity of the Tinubu administration,” the statement said.

The opposition party questioned how an agency officially described as non-existent could allegedly obtain financial recognition within critical government institutions.

It said the reported opening of a domiciliary account, a Pounds Sterling account and a Treasury Single Account at the Central Bank of Nigeria raised serious institutional questions requiring urgent explanation.

According to the party, the stringent documentation ordinarily required for opening such accounts made it difficult to understand how a fictitious organisation could allegedly complete the process without official backing.

The NDC also questioned the alleged approval of 314 staff positions for the council, saying such a development would ordinarily require multiple layers of official authorisation within the Federal Civil Service.

It wondered whether such approvals could have been granted without the knowledge of key officials within the Presidency and the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The statement further referenced allegations by Adeyemi that he secured his appointment through the payment of N600 million, out of which N400 million was allegedly paid through intermediaries, while an outstanding balance of N200 million allegedly became a source of disagreement.

The party also cited claims that the Chief of Staff allegedly demanded 48 per cent of the council’s proposed take-off grant, an allegation that has not been established in court.

According to the NDC, the allegations, if established, would indicate systemic abuse of public office and institutional corruption.

It stated, “These are not mere allegations; they point to a disturbing pattern of institutionalised corruption, including the alleged sale of appointments to the highest bidders.

“The NDC believes this scandal further confirms that the current administration has entrenched and legitimised corruption as a way of governance in Nigeria.”

The opposition party further expressed concern over the reported death of Babatunde Tanimola, described as an intermediary in the controversy, who allegedly died in a fire incident at a hotel in Abuja in October 2025.

It also referred to claims by Adeyemi that he survived multiple assassination attempts, insisting that both incidents should form part of any independent investigation.

Consequently, the NDC called on President Tinubu to immediately relieve the Chief of Staff of his duties to eliminate any possibility of interference with investigations.

It also demanded the constitution of an independent investigative panel to examine all aspects of the controversy, including the council’s legal status, budgetary allocations, financial transactions, account openings and personnel approvals.

The party further urged investigators to scrutinise documents allegedly signed by the Chief of Staff since his assumption of office and recommended that officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation be invited for questioning.

In addition, it called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission and the Nigeria Police Force to commence what it described as a comprehensive investigation without fear or favour.

The statement added, “The NDC will not accept the usual tactic of issuing a mere defensive press release from the Presidency as a deflective ploy. Nigerians deserve to know the truth through a transparent process that promotes fairness and justice.

“The culture of impunity and the brazen sale of public appointments must end. Anyone found culpable, no matter how highly placed, must be prosecuted,” the party added.

The latest demand comes against the backdrop of an exclusive THISDAY investigation which revealed that the controversial PFIPC was allocated N1.302 billion in the 2026 Appropriation Act despite an earlier disclaimer by the Office of the Chief of Staff stating that no such agency existed under the current administration.

The budget documents showed detailed allocations covering salaries, pensions, overhead costs, training programmes, foreign travel, logistics and capital expenditure, including provisions for hosting an international investment summit and specialised negotiation programmes.

The disclosures have fuelled fresh questions over how an agency publicly disowned by the Presidency secured a budget code and comprehensive allocations within the federal budget.

The Office of the Chief of Staff had earlier dismissed claims regarding the existence of the PFIPC, while Adeyemi has consistently maintained that the council was duly established and has petitioned President Tinubu to order an independent investigation into the controversy.

Also, the Civil rights group Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called on President Tinubu to immediately suspend Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila and order a full EFCC/ICPC probe into the controversial Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council.

The group said that the affair has gone beyond “administrative denials” and now threatens public confidence in budget transparency and anti-corruption enforcement.

In a press statement signed by National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Nnadozie Onwubiko, HURIWA said what started as a dispute over an agency’s existence has become a crisis of accountability, fiscal transparency and institutional integrity.

The group cited allegations by Adeyemi of bribery, disputed appointments, and budgetary allocations “running into billions of naira” for an agency the Presidency has publicly disowned.

“The allegations made by Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi are too serious to be dismissed with press statements, political spin or administrative denials,” HURIWA stated.

HURIWA pointed to documents in the public domain showing PFIPC captured in the 2026 Appropriation Act with substantial provisions.

“If the agency truly does not exist, then Nigerians deserve to know how a supposedly non-existent body found its way into the national budget after passing through multiple layers of executive scrutiny, legislative consideration and presidential approval,” the group said.

“If, on the other hand, the agency exists or existed in some official capacity, then Nigerians equally deserve answers regarding its legal foundation, operational mandate, funding structure and oversight mechanisms.”

Adeyemi has also alleged a N400 million payment and other financial transactions tied to the council.

HURIWA is asking President Tinubu to direct the EFCC, ICPC and other relevant agencies to conduct a comprehensive, transparent and time-bound investigation to determine: whether PFIPC was lawfully established and under whose authority; how it was included in the 2026 budget; whether public funds were appropriated or released; whether any officials benefited financially;” The authenticity of documents, appointments and correspondences; the veracity of the alleged N400m payment and other transactions; and whether there was abuse of office, fraud, forgery, influence peddling or corruption.

The group insisted Gbajabiamila must be suspended for the duration of the investigation.

“This demand is neither prejudicial nor political. It is a standard accountability measure designed to protect the integrity of investigations involving senior public officials,” HURIWA said.

“No anti-corruption agency can effectively investigate allegations of this magnitude while the principal subject of the probe remains one of the most powerful figures within the Presidency.”

It warned that keeping him in office “could create the perception of undue influence, compromise public trust and cast doubt on whatever outcome eventually emerges.”

HURIWA described the moment as a test of the President’s anti-corruption stance.

“The President now faces a defining moment. This is an opportunity to demonstrate that the anti-corruption fight is not selective and that no public official is too powerful to answer legitimate questions,” it said.

The group added that “silence, contradictions and unanswered questions” have already fuelled suspicion, and failure to act “risks deepening citizens’ distrust in public institutions.”

“Nigerians are watching. The international community is watching. Investors are watching. The EFCC must investigate without fear or favour. The truth must be established wherever it leads,” the statement concluded.

BudgIT, a leading civic-tech organisation advancing transparency, accountability, and effective public finance in Nigeria, has expressed concern over emerging revelations surrounding the budgetary allocation of N1,302,978,784 to PFIPC, also referred to as the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), in the 2026 Appropriation Act, saying these revelations raise serious questions about the integrity of Nigeria’s budgeting process and the effectiveness of oversight across key public institutions.

On Wednesday, July 1, allegations surfaced on social media following claims by the Director General of PFIPC/PEAC, Adeyemi, that he paid N400 million to the Chief of Staff to the President, Gbajabiamila, to secure his appointment. In response, the Presidency, through the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Onanuga, dismissed the claims, describing Adeyemi as a “criminal impostor” and stating that the purported agency does not exist under the Presidency.

It said BudgIT’s review of previous Appropriation Acts indicates that the PFIPC/PEAC did not exist as a budgeted entity under the Presidency in the 2023, 2024, or 2025 Appropriation Acts. “Its appearance in the 2026 budget therefore raises legitimate questions about the process through which it was introduced and approved.

“This incident reflects longstanding concerns about weaknesses in Nigeria’s budgeting process. Over the years, BudgIT has consistently documented unexplained budget insertions, weak legislative scrutiny, and recurring irregularities that undermine transparency and accountability in public expenditure. In its National Assembly Insertions in the 2025 Budget report, BudgIT uncovered 11,122 projects worth N6.93 trillion inserted by the National Assembly without adequate justification, representing approximately 12.5 percent of the N54.99 trillion federal budget. Such findings point to systemic vulnerabilities that continue to expose public resources to abuse.

“Beyond the allegations involving individuals, the more fundamental concern is the apparent breakdown of institutional safeguards designed to protect public resources. The federal budgeting process involves multiple layers of review across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), the Budget Office of the Federation, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, the Presidency, the National Assembly, and relevant oversight institutions. The successful appropriation of over N1.3 billion to an entity now publicly disowned by the Presidency raises troubling questions about how these safeguards failed simultaneously.

“Whether the allocation resulted from administrative negligence, deliberate manipulation, or institutional compromise, Nigerians deserve a transparent explanation. Public confidence in the budget as the country’s foremost fiscal policy document depends on the credibility of the processes through which public funds are allocated.

“BudgIT therefore calls on the Presidency, the Budget Office of the Federation, the National Assembly, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Central Bank of Nigeria and relevant anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies to immediately institute an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding this allocation.

“The investigation should establish how the purported agency was introduced into the federal budget, identify all public officials and institutions involved at every stage of the appropriation process, determine whether any public funds have been disbursed, and ensure that anyone found culpable is held accountable in accordance with the law. Nigeria cannot continue to normalise recurring breaches of budget integrity. Restoring public trust requires transparency, accountability, and decisive institutional reforms that strengthen oversight and safeguard public resources.”

Adding his voice yesterday, human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has challenged the federal government to answer critical questions raised by Nigerians on the operation of the alleged fake agency, “Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC)”.

Falana threw the challenge while featuring on Frontline, a current affairs programme of Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese-Ijebu, Ogun State asking the federal government to provide a full and transparent account of the controversy surrounding the agency.

Falana said the government owed Nigerians a more comprehensive explanation, arguing that the issues raised by the alleged existence and operations of the council could not be dismissed with a brief official statement.

He described the official explanation issued by the Presidency as inadequate, saying it left “gaping holes” that only a thorough investigation could address.

He said, “I think there is more to this matter than meets the eye. Nigerians have not been given the full facts.

“I’ve read Mr. Bayo Onanuga speaking for the Presidency. To say it very mildly, the country has been exposed to unprecedented ridicule. The government must appreciate that they are dealing with civilised people, so the government must come out more clearly on this matter.”

Falana questioned how an agency allegedly not created by law could have found its way into Nigeria’s governance structure, saying the circumstances surrounding the matter raise serious concerns about the country’s institutional integrity.

He queried how the alleged council, reportedly promoted by Adeniyi was included in the national budget, operated from the Federal Secretariat, opened accounts with CBN and had civil servants deployed to it despite lacking any known legal foundation.

“How did an agency that is not created by law find its way into the Appropriation Act of Nigeria? How did that body get an office in the Federal Secretariat? How did that body successfully open accounts in the Central Bank of Nigeria? How did the Head of Service post about 300 staff to that office.”

The senior advocate said the matter extends beyond the individual facing prosecution and requires explanations from several government institutions involved in budgeting, administration and financial management.

He argued that the National Assembly also has questions to answer over the alleged inclusion of the council in the national appropriation process.

“If this is a conman that can con the Presidency into issuing a letter of appointment, con the Central Bank into opening accounts, con the National Assembly into inserting the agency into the budget, I think the government is kidding.”

The senior lawyer also called for an independent investigation into the alleged role of the Chief of Staff to the President, Gbajabiamila, saying he should temporarily step aside to allow the investigation to proceed without controversy.

“The government has a duty to ask Mr. Gbajabiamila to step aside to allow for a full investigation in the interest of the country and even in his own interest,” he said.

Also, Afenifere has called for a thorough and independent investigation into the controversy surrounding the purported PFIPC, warning that emerging details around the case suggest that the matter may extend beyond the activities of its alleged promoter, Adeniyi.

In a statement issued yesterday and signed by its National Organising Secretary, Otunba Kole Omololu, the group said the sophistication allegedly associated with the operations of the non-existent organisation had raised “legitimate public concern” about whether other individuals, institutions, or interests may have facilitated, benefited from, or knowingly enabled its activities.

Afenifere stressed that while public commentary had become increasingly politicised, only a credible, evidence-driven investigation could establish the truth and clarify the extent of institutional compromise, if any.

The organisation said, “The sophistication with which the alleged PFIPC operated has raised valid questions in the public space as to whether there were collaborators, facilitators or beneficiaries beyond the individual currently in focus. These are not conclusions, but questions that require independent answers based on evidence.”

The group further noted that public attention had been drawn to the sequence of reactions from political actors following the emergence of the controversy, including statements attributed to figures within the opposition camp calling for scrutiny of top government officials linked to the matter.

According to Afenifere, the rapid succession of commentary – particularly those questioning the role of the Chief of Staff to the President, Gbajabiamila – has contributed to heightened political interpretation of an issue it believes should remain strictly within the ambit of investigative agencies and the courts.

It observed that while such reactions fall within democratic expression, the timing and framing of the interventions have generated “wider public debate and speculation,” even though no judicial findings have been made regarding such allegations.

Afenifere added that public discourse should not lose sight of the central issue: how an entity reportedly not recognised by any statutory framework allegedly operated with access to official interfaces, engagements, and financial systems.

“The core concern remains how an organisation said to be non-existent or improperly constituted was able to interact, at least ostensibly, with public institutions. This is the question that must be answered transparently,” the group said.

The organisation urged relevant agencies, including the ICPC, EFCC, and DSS to conduct a comprehensive investigation that would identify all actors involved and ensure accountability where necessary.

It also called on the media to sustain investigative scrutiny of the matter, insisting that press inquiry remains critical to uncovering the full extent of the controversy.

Afenifere concluded that the situation underscores the need for stronger institutional safeguards within the public sector to prevent the exploitation of government structures by unauthorised actors.

The statement added that public trust in governance systems could only be restored through transparency, accountability, and decisive action against any form of institutional compromise.

But in its defense, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. T Ajayi, also dismissed attempts to link Gbajabiamila to the alleged fraud, describing the move as a desperate effort by Adeniyi to shield himself from prosecution.

In a statement on X, Ajayi said corruption remained the easiest allegation to level against any public official in Nigeria, noting that such accusations often distract the public from the substantive issues under investigation.

“In Nigeria, the easiest and most believable allegation anyone can throw at a public officer is corruption. Once that accusation is thrown into the mix, the water is polluted, the lines are blurred and everyone is kept busy arguing over distractions rather than the real issues,” he wrote.

According to Ajayi, Adeniyi understands the Nigerian public psyche and is deliberately exploiting it to evade accountability.

“Matthew Adeniyi understands Nigerian public psychology and he is exploiting it expertly to shield himself. He is an irredeemable con artist who is attempting to drag the name of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, into his criminal enterprise. The Chief of Staff is simply his last straw,” he stated.

Ajayi acknowledged that many public commentators had rightly questioned the institutional lapses that allegedly allowed the fraudulent scheme to thrive but stressed that the same system ultimately detected the irregularities and initiated corrective action.

He maintained that, contrary to claims that the fraud reflected a complete institutional breakdown, officials of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs identified the anomaly and reported it to the appropriate authorities.

“Contrary to the anything-goes narrative being promoted, it was the system itself that raised the red flag and dealt with it administratively.

“First, officials of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), the statutory agency responsible for investment promotion, together with officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, identified the anomaly and lodged complaints with the appropriate authorities for clarification. That is a system functioning as it should. It is a system capable of detecting an aberration,” Ajayi said.

The presidential aide, however, acknowledged that the alleged fraud could not have been carried out without the assistance of insiders within the affected institutions.

He called on security and anti-graft agencies to ensure that everyone involved in the alleged criminal network was identified and brought to justice.

“What is not in doubt is that internal collaborators enabled Adeniyi to get this far. That is precisely what investigators from the DSS, the Police and the EFCC must now unravel. The criminal network within the affected institutions must be dismantled and everyone found to have played a role should be arrested and prosecuted,” he said.

Ajayi stressed that uncovering and prosecuting both the principal suspect and any collaborators within government institutions would strengthen public confidence in Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts and reinforce the integrity of the country’s public institutions.

Toeing the same argument, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) in a statement signed by its National President, Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu, applauded Gbajabiamila for his proactive role as a whistle-blower.

They praised his swift action in alerting security agencies upon discovering suspicious activities, thereby safeguarding the integrity and reputation of the Presidency.

The group described the State House statement issued on Tuesday by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Onanuga, as comprehensive, factual, and illuminating.

“The document meticulously outlined how Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew allegedly orchestrated an elaborate scam by forging official documents, creating a non-existent government agency, securing unauthorised office space at the Federal Secretariat, and engaging in activities that undermined established government institutions and diplomatic protocols,” it said.

“According to the State House, Gbajabiamila first raised the alarm on October 17, 2025, through a formal letter to the DSS and the Nigeria Police Force. This followed complaints from officials of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council about an entity operating at cross-purposes with it. The Chief of Staff reportedly provided evidence including forged appointment letters bearing falsified signatures, seals, and reference numbers.

“We commend the Chief of Staff for his vigilance and proactive steps right from October 2025 when he reported the matter to the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Police. This action demonstrates his unwavering commitment to transparency and good governance,” the statement said.

“His timely intervention prevented what could have been a major embarrassment to the government and the nation at large. Hon. Gbajabiamila has once again proven why he remains a trusted leader.

“By refusing to overlook suspicious activities and choosing instead to involve relevant security agencies immediately, he has set a shining example of accountability that all public office holders should emulate. This is the kind of leadership Nigeria needs at this critical time.”

The Arewa Youth highlighted Gbajabiamila’s long-standing reputation as a staunch anti-corruption crusader, dating back to his tenure as Minority Leader in the House of Representatives. “During that period, he was known for vigorously opposing corrupt practices, sponsoring key legislative reforms aimed at strengthening oversight, and advocating for transparency in governance.”

The group noted that his elevation to Speaker of the House further showcased his dedication. According to the Arewa Youth, Gbajabiamila steered the legislature through challenging times, ensuring that bills promoting good governance and anti-corruption measures received priority attention.

The group noted that his actions consistently reflected a deep sense of sincerity and commitment to national development rather than personal gain.

“From his days in the National Assembly, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has consistently demonstrated sincerity, integrity, and dedication to the progress of this nation. He fought against corruption, championed legislative reforms, and worked tirelessly for the betterment of Nigerians,” the group added.

“It is therefore not surprising that he would be the first to blow the whistle on any suspicious activity that could tarnish the image of the Presidency. Leaders like him are rare, and we in the Arewa Youth will continue to stand by such individuals who place the interest of the country above all else.

“His track record speaks volumes and cannot be erased by the desperate claims of impostors.”

The forum expressed deep shock that an individual with a well-documented history of criminality and fraudulent activities, such as Adeniyi, would dare to level serious accusations against a public figure of Gbajabiamila’s stature.

The Arewa Youth reminded the public that Adeniyi’s dubious track record dates back to at least 2016, when he falsely paraded himself as the President General of a non-existent World Youth Organisation allegedly affiliated with the United Nations.

The group emphasised that such a background makes his recent allegations highly questionable and unworthy of immediate public belief without concrete evidence.

“It is really shocking that Adeyemi, whose track record for criminality has always been in the public domain — including his earlier false claims of being President-General of a non-existent World Youth Organisation — would accuse anyone in this country. Nigerians should think twice before believing such a character,” the statement added.

“His allegations are clearly an afterthought from a man already facing criminal charges in court. We urge the public to exercise caution and allow the judicial process to take its full course rather than jumping to conclusions based on the narrative of a serial impostor.

“Justice will eventually prevail, and the truth will come out during the trial scheduled for July 27.”

The Arewa Youth urged politicians and members of the public to refrain from politicising the matter, describing such attempts as sub judice and potentially capable of undermining the ongoing legal proceedings against Matthew and his accomplices.

They reaffirmed their support for the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and called on Nigerian youth, particularly in the northern region, to remain vigilant against impostors and fraudsters while rallying behind credible leaders committed to national progress.

“We stand firmly with the Chief of Staff and the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. Any attempt to drag innocent leaders into the mud through the antics of con artists will be resisted,” Alhaji Aliyu declared.

“The Arewa Youth will continue to monitor developments and support all efforts geared towards building a better Nigeria anchored on transparency, accountability, and selfless service.”