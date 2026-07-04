Police Arrest 32 Kidnappers, Others, Rescue 38 Victims

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, disclosed yesterday that the command arrested 38 kidnappers and rescued 32 kidnap victims in various operations across the state in the month of June 2026.

Agbonika said the command arrested 77 in all, including suspected criminals allegedly involved in violent crimes across the state.

Addressing journalists during the command’s monthly briefing in Benin, Agbonika further disclosed that the suspects were arrested for alleged kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery, murder, unlawful possession of firearms, rape, and defilement.

Breaking down the arrests, Agbonika said 32 suspects were arrested for alleged kidnapping, 15 for cultism, three for armed robbery, 11 for murder, two for unlawful possession of firearms, while 14 suspects were arrested for rape and defilement.

According to him, 38 kidnapped victims were rescued through intelligence-driven operations and coordinated tactical responses.

Agbonika said the suspects included those allegedly involved in the kidnapping of passengers aboard a GUO Transport Company vehicle on the Benin–Akure Road, during which the driver was killed.

He added that the Command also arrested suspected kidnappers who had been terrorising the Benin–Auchi Road, the Benin–Agbor–Warri Road, and their surrounding communities through intelligence-led operations.

According to him, the achievements underscore the Command’s unwavering determination to rid Edo State of criminal elements while demonstrating its proactive and relentless approach to tackling violent crime.

He explained that the Command intensified intelligence-led operations throughout the month, targeting kidnapping syndicates, cult groups, armed robbers, and other violent criminals, while strengthening collaboration with other security agencies and community-based security stakeholders.

He said the sustained operations have significantly reduced the activities of criminal elements, reaffirming the Command’s determination to ensure that there is no safe haven for criminals anywhere in Edo State.

The commissioner reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property, encourage accountability and transparency in policing, and “to inform the good people of Edo State of the intentional efforts being made to combat crime and promote public safety. It is not just an account of statistics or operational activities.

“The Command has been conducting active operations against kidnappers, cultists, armed robbers, and other suspected violent criminals for the past month, stepping up intelligence-led policing, and strengthening partnerships with sister security agencies and community-based security stakeholders.”

Agbonika asserted that the determination to make sure that criminal elements have nowhere to hide in Edo State has been strengthened by the Command’s concerted efforts, which have continued to produce notable operational results throughout the State.

He commended sister security agencies for the excellent synergy that exists among them.

“Together, we have demonstrated that inter-agency cooperation remains one of the strongest weapons against crime. My sincere appreciation also goes to the Vigilante Groups, the Hunters, and the dedicated Volunteers of the Community Safety Partnership across the various communities in Edo State. Your courage, vigilance, and commitment have significantly complemented our efforts at the Nigeria Police Force, and the achievements we parade today are products of this collective determination.

“Let me assure the good people of Edo State that the Command will not relent. We shall continue to intensify intelligence gathering, sustain aggressive operations against criminal elements, strengthen community policing, and ensure that every lawful resident can live, work, and conduct legitimate business without fear.

“Together, we will continue to build a safer, more secure, more tourist and investment friendly environment in Edo State.”