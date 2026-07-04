Group Hails Oborevwori’s Devt Strides, Urges Sustained Performance

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

A pro-good governance group has commended Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, for what it described as his administration’s remarkable record of infrastructural development, economic transformation and people-centred governance, saying the governor has continued to redefine leadership through visible performance and impactful service delivery.

The group, in a statement issued yesterday and signed by its Convener, Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr., said Governor Oborevwori has proven that genuine leadership is measured by tangible achievements rather than political rhetoric, noting that his administration has steadily earned the confidence of Deltans through purposeful governance.

According to the group, the governor’s implementation of the MORE Agenda has evolved into a practical blueprint for development, delivering measurable results across infrastructure, education, healthcare, security, youth empowerment and economic growth.

It noted that road construction and rehabilitation projects across Delta State’s three senatorial districts have transformed transportation, enhanced commercial activities and reconnected communities, describing the projects as clear evidence of an administration committed to inclusive development.

The group also applauded the administration’s investments in the healthcare sector, saying improved hospitals, upgraded primary healthcare centres and better access to quality medical services have strengthened healthcare delivery across the state.

On education, the statement said Governor Oborevwori has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to building the future by investing in school infrastructure while sustaining bursary awards, scholarship programmes, student loan initiatives, skills acquisition schemes and improved funding for state-owned tertiary institutions.

“The governor’s commitment to education reflects his understanding that the greatest investment any government can make is in its people. His administration is laying a solid foundation for future generations of Deltans,” the statement said.

The group further praised the administration’s economic empowerment programmes for youths, women, entrepreneurs, artisans and small business owners, describing them as strategic initiatives that are expanding opportunities, creating wealth and strengthening the state’s economy.

It also highlighted Oborevwori’s emphasis on youth development through vocational training, entrepreneurship support and skills acquisition programmes, saying the administration has continued to position young people as partners in the development of Delta State.

According to the group, women have equally benefited from inclusive policies that promote economic participation, leadership and social welfare, further reinforcing the administration’s commitment to equitable development.

Describing Oborevwori as a focused, prudent and results-driven leader, the group said his administration has deliberately prioritised performance over politics, allowing completed projects and improved public services to speak louder than political propaganda.

“Governor Oborevwori has demonstrated that the most powerful political statement is performance. Across Delta State, roads are being built, schools are being improved, hospitals are receiving attention, businesses are being supported and lives are being positively impacted. These are enduring achievements that cannot be ignored,” the statement added.

The group also commended the governor’s unwavering commitment to security through sustained support for the Delta State Security Trust Fund and security agencies, noting that the collaboration has strengthened public safety and reinforced the confidence of residents and investors alike.

It further applauded what it described as the administration’s prudent management of public resources, saying Oborevwori has continued to execute impactful developmental projects while maintaining fiscal discipline and placing the interests of the people above every other consideration.

The statement also praised the government’s interventions in agriculture, rural development and environmental sustainability, describing them as bold steps toward economic diversification, food security and long-term prosperity for the state.

The group urged Oborevwori to sustain the current momentum, expressing confidence that his unwavering commitment to good governance, accountability and service delivery would continue to accelerate Delta State’s development.