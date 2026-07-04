Tinubu Felicitates Customs CG Adeniyi On Re-Election As Chairperson Of WCO Council

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, on his unanimous re-election as Chairperson of the World Customs Organisation Council during the organisation’s 147th and 148th Council Sessions in Brussels.

The President, in a release issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the re-election as a historic endorsement of Adeniyi’s visionary leadership and Nigeria’s growing stature in global customs administration.

Tinubu said his recent approval of CGC Adeniyi’s tenure extension as Comptroller General of Customs was informed by his conviction that the reform momentum within the Nigeria Customs Service must be sustained.

He noted that the overwhelming endorsement by the international customs community validates Adeniyi’s leadership in consolidating reforms, strengthening institutional capacity, modernising customs administration, and positioning the Nigeria Customs Service among the world’s leading customs institutions.

The President noted that under Adeniyi’s stewardship, the Nigeria Customs Service has recorded significant progress in revenue generation, trade facilitation, anti-smuggling operations, border management, stakeholder engagement, and technology-driven reform.

Tinubu particularly commended the deployment of B’Odogwu, Nigeria’s indigenous customs clearance platform, which is simplifying cargo clearance processes, reducing reliance on foreign systems, improving transparency and operational efficiency, and supporting the federal government’s objective of creating a more competitive, technology-driven economy.

He also praised the Service’s implementation of the Authorised Economic Operator Programme, the expansion of non-intrusive inspection technology, improved inter-agency collaboration, and sustained alignment with international customs standards.

According to the President, “Adeniyi’s unanimous re-election is not only a personal honour to Adeniyi, but also a recognition of Nigeria’s growing influence in global customs administration.

“His leadership of the Nigeria Customs Service has been marked by bold initiatives that have improved revenue generation, strengthened border security, facilitated legitimate trade, and modernised customs operations through homegrown innovations such as B’Odogwu.

“I am confident that his second term at the WCO will further deepen international collaboration, promote secure and efficient global trade, and bring even greater honour to our country.”

Tinubu wished CGC Adeniyi continued wisdom, strength, and success as he undertakes the responsibilities of his renewed global mandate while sustaining the transformation of the Nigeria Customs Service.