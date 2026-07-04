NDLEA Warns Nigerians Against Fake Vehicle Auction Scam Using Officials’ Names

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has alerted Nigerians to a fraudulent scheme in which scammers are impersonating senior officials of the agency to deceive unsuspecting members of the public with fake offers of forfeited vehicles purportedly being sold at discounted auction prices.

In a disclaimer issued yesterday, the agency said the fraudsters have been circulating forged private letters and messages, particularly in the name of the NDLEA’s Secretary, Shadrach Haruna, claiming that seized vehicles are available for purchase through private arrangements.

The agency described the offers as entirely fraudulent, warning that they are designed solely to swindle victims out of their money.

According to the NDLEA, no official of the agency has the authority to privately allocate, sell or offer forfeited vehicles or any other seized assets to individuals under any circumstance.

It explained that assets forfeited as proceeds of drug-related offences are disposed of only through publicly advertised auctions conducted by government-appointed and registered auctioneers, in accordance with extant legal provisions and public procurement regulations.

The agency stressed that whenever such auctions are approved, they are widely publicised through national newspapers and the NDLEA’s official communication platforms to ensure transparency and equal access for interested members of the public.

The anti-narcotics agency therefore urged Nigerians to disregard any private letters, text messages, emails or social media posts claiming to offer forfeited vehicles for sale on behalf of Barrister Haruna or any other NDLEA official.

It also advised anyone approached with such offers to report the matter immediately to the nearest NDLEA command or through the agency’s official communication channels.

The statement, signed by NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to transparency, accountability and due process in the disposal of forfeited assets, while urging Nigerians to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to the activities of fraudsters exploiting the agency’s name.