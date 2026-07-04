Zulum Clears Gratuity Backlog with N5.81bn Payout, Promises Better Welfare for LG Workers

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the release of N5.81 billion to clear a substantial backlog of gratuities owed to retired civil servants and the families of deceased workers, in one of the state’s biggest pension settlement exercises aimed at easing the hardship facing former public servants.

The governor yesterday presented cheques valued at N5,814,830,271.94 at the Government House in Maiduguri before representatives of organised labour and the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to meeting workers’ welfare obligations.

Of the total sum, N2.99 billion would be used to settle all outstanding gratuities owed to the families of deceased civil servants, while N2.82 billion would clear gratuities for retirees up to December 2022, including outstanding entitlements owed to staff of the Borno State Housing Corporation dating back to 2013.

Zulum said the intervention fulfils a major campaign promise and is intended to provide relief to families that have endured years of financial uncertainty.

“We have quite a number of civil servants who have lost their lives, and their families are still battling with life’s challenges. We are presenting about three billion naira to the families of deceased civil servants so they can continue to live in peace and dignity,” the governor said.

He added that with the latest payment, all retired civil servants up to 2022 would receive their gratuities in full, while the government would immediately begin processing payments for those who retired in 2023.

The latest disbursement adds to a series of interventions by the Zulum administration to address pension liabilities. The state currently releases N200 million monthly for gratuity payments. In 2025, the government approved N8 billion for pensioners’ entitlements and teachers’ gratuities, while N12 billion was disbursed in 2020 to settle benefits owed to about 5,000 retired state and local government workers.

Commissioner for Finance, Lawan Dalorima, described the payment as further evidence of the administration’s commitment to honouring workers who dedicated their careers to public service.

According to him, despite competing financial demands, the government has continued to prioritise the welfare of citizens, particularly retirees.

The organised labour movement welcomed the development, with the Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the state, Mamman Bukar, describing the payment as timely and capable of reducing the economic hardship confronting pensioners and the families of deceased workers.

He said the exercise would strengthen workers’ confidence in the government’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations.

Zulum also assured local government employees that his administration was preparing measures to improve their welfare.

The governor acknowledged that local government workers face numerous challenges but explained that the size of the workforce has constrained the implementation of broader welfare reforms.

He said the state government would soon meet with leaders of local government workers to identify practical solutions.

“Borno State Government is very much aware of some of the problems facing local government employees. Very soon, we shall engage with you and see how we can address your challenges,” he said.