Fubara Lauds Army Chief, Reaffirms Support for Security Operations

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has praised the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, for strengthening security and improving the welfare of military personnel.

Governor Fubara reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian Army’s operations in the state.

Speaking yesterday, during a courtesy visit by the Army Chief at Government House, Port Harcourt, Fubara congratulated Shaibu on his achievements within a short period in office and expressed confidence that his leadership would further advance the Nigerian Army.

The governor also welcomed the decision to host this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebration in Rivers State, describing it as a clear indication of the improved security situation in the state.

According to him, the choice of Rivers State for the national event reflects growing confidence in the state’s peaceful environment and ongoing security efforts.

Fubara assured the Army Chief of sustained collaboration with military formations operating in the state, pledging that his administration would continue to provide the support needed for them to effectively discharge their responsibilities.

“We owe you our support and collaboration to ensure that your officers operating here succeed. Whatever is needed for them to succeed, as a government, we will support them,” the governor said.

He also promised the state’s full support for the Army Day activities scheduled for Monday, noting that upgrading facilities for the event was part of the government’s responsibility.

The governor commended the General Officer Commanding the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Emekah and other military personnel for their role in maintaining peace and security across Rivers State.

Fubara further attributed Nigeria’s rising crude oil production and improved oil revenue to the military’s sustained efforts against pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft.

“I can say oil production has tremendously increased in Nigeria and our oil revenue is making progress because of the support of the Nigerian Army. The fight against pipeline vandalism and bunkering is yielding positive results, and every Nigerian is benefiting from it,” he stated.

Earlier, the COAS, Lt.-Gen. Shaibu, thanked Governor Fubara for his continued support to the Nigerian Army, particularly in facilitating its operations in Rivers State and hosting the Nigerian Army Day Celebration in Port Harcourt.

He assured the governor that the Nigerian Army would continue to work closely with the Rivers State Government to strengthen security and ensure lasting peace in the state.