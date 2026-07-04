ECOWAS Hands Nigeria Assistive Devices, Unveils Regional Push for Disability Inclusion

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has intensified efforts to advance disability inclusion across the region with the formal handover of assistive devices to children with disabilities in Nigeria, unveiling a broader strategy aimed at expanding access to assistive technology, promoting local production and strengthening national systems for disability support.

The intervention, implemented under the ECOWAS Regional Programme for the Provision of Assistive Devices to Children with Disabilities in West Africa, marks Nigeria’s participation in the first phase of the initiative alongside Togo after nearly two years of planning and implementation.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), Chief Ayuba Gufwan, described the occasion as one of the happiest moments of his life, saying it represented far more than the distribution of equipment.

According to him, assistive devices restore dignity, independence and opportunity to persons with disabilities by enabling them to participate fully in education, employment and community life.

“There is ability in disability,” he said. “No matter the severity of a person’s disability, with the right environment and appropriate assistive devices, everyone can contribute meaningfully to humanity.”

Gufwan noted that while an estimated nine out of every 10 persons with disabilities require one form of assistive technology or another, the overwhelming majority still lack access, leaving millions excluded from education, healthcare, employment and independent living.

He said Nigeria alone has more than 26 million persons with disabilities requiring assistive technology, with demand for quality, affordable and appropriate devices far exceeding available supply.

“Behind these statistics are children who cannot attend school because they lack mobility devices, adults excluded from employment because they do not have access to appropriate technology, and families struggling to access rehabilitation services,” he said.

The Executive Secretary announced that the Commission has established a dedicated Assistive Devices and Technology Unit to coordinate national efforts, improve service delivery and deepen collaboration with development partners.

He also disclosed that the Commission, working with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and international partners, has developed key policy instruments including the Nigerian Priority Assistive Products List, an investment case for assistive technology and a National Assistive Technology Scale-up Plan designed to expand access across the country.

Gufwan stressed that an assistive device achieves its purpose only when it matches the functional needs of the individual, adding that the new framework would ensure coordinated assessment, procurement and delivery of appropriate devices.

While commending ECOWAS for selecting Nigeria as one of the first beneficiaries of the regional programme, he urged governments, development partners, healthcare professionals, civil society organisations and the private sector to deepen collaboration towards sustainable access to assistive technology.

He also advocated the establishment of local manufacturing and assembly plants for assistive devices, arguing that domestic production would reduce dependence on imports, lower costs, improve availability, stimulate innovation and create jobs.

Representing the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Barnard Doro, the Senior Technical Adviser to the Minister on Humanitarian Affairs reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities.

The representative described the donation as more than a humanitarian intervention, saying it aligns with the ministry’s integrated approach that combines humanitarian response with poverty reduction and social protection.

He said persons with disabilities often face barriers not because of their conditions but because society fails to provide the support and opportunities they require.

“This ceremony is more than a formal exchange of items. These assistive devices represent dignity restored, independence regained and doors reopened,” he said.

He commended ECOWAS for demonstrating regional solidarity through the initiative and urged the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities to ensure transparent and equitable distribution of the devices to those most in need.

Development partners were also encouraged to increase investments in disability inclusion while expanding support for assistive technology programmes across Nigeria.

Earlier, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, Professor Fatou Sow Sarr, represented by officials of the Commission, said the programme was initiated following a regional disability inclusion study conducted in 2024 which revealed severe shortages in access to assistive technology across West Africa.

The findings, she said, showed that children with disabilities remain among the most vulnerable populations in the region, prompting ECOWAS to prioritise interventions targeted at improving mobility, communication, learning and participation.

According to the Commission, about 240 million children worldwide live with disabilities, while approximately 15 per cent of children aged between zero and 17 years in West and Central Africa have one form of disability.

Officials explained that despite the global need for assistive technology, access remains extremely limited, particularly in low-income countries where affordability, inadequate services and weak policy implementation continue to exclude millions.

ECOWAS said its regional programme aligns with Vision 2050, which seeks to build “a fully integrated community of peoples living in a peaceful and prosperous region, supported by strong institutions, respect for fundamental rights and inclusive, sustainable development.”

The Commission also said the initiative is anchored on the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which recognises accessibility as a fundamental human right.

Providing an overview of the programme, ECOWAS officials said Nigeria and Togo were selected as the first beneficiaries after extensive consultations with governments and organisations of persons with disabilities.

The programme has since expanded to additional member states, although implementation remains at different stages because of procurement and logistics processes.

ECOWAS disclosed that future priorities include strengthening disability data collection to support evidence-based policymaking, promoting local production of assistive technology through strategic partnerships, and expanding the regional programme to more member states.

Officials said disability inclusion has become a central pillar of ECOWAS’ development agenda, reflecting a shift from a traditional focus on trade and free movement towards a more people-centred model of regional integration.

The Commission emphasised that improving access to assistive technology contributes directly to the Sustainable Development Goals by reducing inequalities and ensuring that no child is left behind.

Beneficiaries and their families were encouraged to use the devices responsibly while healthcare professionals, teachers and caregivers were urged to provide continuous support, maintenance and follow-up to maximise their impact.

For both ECOWAS and Nigeria, the ceremony signalled more than the distribution of mobility aids and other equipment. It reflected a growing regional commitment to ensuring that disability is no longer a barrier to education, employment, participation or opportunity, while laying the foundation for a more inclusive West Africa where assistive technology is available, affordable and accessible to everyone who needs it.