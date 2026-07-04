Anambra, Abia Stakeholders Meet NBC, Pledge Peaceful Resolution of Inter-state Disputes

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Oficials of Anambra and Abia States, including deputy governors and traditional rulers from both state on Thursday met with the National Boundary Commission (NBC) in Awka, to chart a way forward for boundary disputes between them.

The officials who met at the Anambra Country Club, Awka, renewed their commitment to the peaceful resolution of the lingering interstate boundary dispute, while also praying for wisdom, unity and lasting peace between them.

The meeting which was briefly attended by the deputy governors of both state, Dr. Onyekachi Ibezim and Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu urged all parties to embrace dialogue and avoid actions capable of disrupting the long-standing relationship between communities on both sides of the boundary.

Delivering the welcome address, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Boundary Matters, Hon. Ekenechukwu Okoye, who represented Anambra State Boundary Committee, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to resolving the dispute through constitutional means, dialogue and adherence to established legal procedures.

He stressed that boundary issues affect the lives, identity, and livelihoods of the people and therefore require sincerity, fairness, and professionalism to achieve a lasting solution.

The Director-General of the National Boundary Commission, Surveyor Adamu A. Adaji who attended the meeting commended both state governments for sustaining peaceful engagement over the years.

He disclosed that out of the 23-kilometre common boundary shared by both states, about 15 kilometres had already been jointly traced and provisionally demarcated, while efforts were ongoing to resolve the remaining eight-kilometre stretch.

According to him, “The Commission remains committed to providing the technical and institutional support required to conclude the exercise in line with historical records, legal instruments, and established procedures.

Hon. Barr. Chijioke Nwankwo, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Deputy Governor, who spoke on behalf of Abia State described the meeting as another opportunity to strengthen the bond of peace between the two sister states.

He applauded the National Boundary Commission for sustaining dialogue and praised both governments for demonstrating the spirit of peace throughout the negotiation process.

“As neighbours, we may be separated by administrative boundaries, but we share the same ancestry, culture, and common aspirations. The monuments we erect should become symbols of peace and not division,” he said.

The meeting was attended by traditional rulers from both states. Highlight of the meeting was the extensive deliberations on reports presented by the Joint Technical Committee, mediation sessions among stakeholders, and the review of recommendations aimed at resolving the outstanding eight-kilometre section of the interstate boundary.

At the end of the meeting, officials endorsed and signed a communiqué reaffirming their commitment to dialogue, peaceful coexistence, and accelerated completion of the boundary delineation exercise.