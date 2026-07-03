Tinubu Launches Power Force To Train 5,000 Young Nigerians, Accelerate Smart Meter Rollout

• Initiative to create jobs, expand metering access, and strengthen power sector reforms under Renewed Hope Agenda

•First phase of scheme begins in Abuja this month with subsequent rollout across the nation’s six geo-political zones

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has launched Power Force, a new national initiative that will train 5,000 young Nigerians to support the accelerated deployment of smart electricity meters across the country, create employment opportunities, and strengthen ongoing power sector reforms.

The programme, implemented through the Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI), a federation led initiative with the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, is a practical intervention designed to close critical skills gaps in meter installation while expanding opportunities for young Nigerians to participate directly in national development.

Power Force forms part of the administration’s broader effort to improve the performance and financial sustainability of the electricity sector. Expanded metering will help reduce estimated billing, improve transparency in customer charges, strengthen revenue collection, and support better service delivery over time.

The initiative also advances President Tinubu’s commitment to job creation and youth empowerment by equipping participants with practical technical skills, recognised certification, and pathways to employment and entrepreneurship within the power value chain.

The first phase of the programme will commence in Abuja in July 2026, with subsequent rollout across the six geopolitical zones.

Participants will undergo intensive technical training delivered by the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN), while certification and compliance standards will be overseen by the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA). Successful trainees will be connected to deployment opportunities with distribution companies, meter providers, and other industry partners

Speaking on the initiative, Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said, “Power Force is a federation initiative that connects opportunity with impact, creating jobs for young Nigerians while strengthening electricity access in every state.”

On his part, Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, said “A stronger power sector begins with skilled people. Power Force invests in Nigerian talent to power our nations future”

Also speaking, Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said the programme reflects the administration’s commitment to creating practical opportunities for young Nigerians.

He said: “Young Nigerians want opportunity, not handouts. Power Force gives them practical skills, recognised certification, and a direct pathway to meaningful work that supports national development.”

According to the Executive Secretary of PMI, Mrs. Olu Arowolo Verheijen, “Metering restores trust. When customers pay only for what they use, revenues improve, investment follows, and service gets better. Power Force helps us scale that progress faster.”

Applications for the first cohort will open on 4 July 2026 and remains open for two weeks.