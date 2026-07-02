NCS to Address Digital Inclusivity at Intl’ Conference

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), the umbrella body for all Information Technology (IT) practitioners in Nigeria, will be addressing national concerns on digital inclusivity at its forthcoming international conference scheduled to hold in Jos, Plateau State in July.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, NCS President, Prof. Muhammad Sirajo Aliyu, said the conference theme: ‘Harnessing Digital Innovation and Emerging Technologies for Inclusive Growth and Economic Renaissance (RISE 2026)’ would address national concerns on digital inclusivity.

As an advocacy group, NCS will ensure that discussions at the conference will address the growing concerns on digital inclusivity, and ensure that all Nigerians, irrespective of their locations, have access to connectivity, Aliyu said.

According to him, for over four decades, the Nigeria Computer Society has remained at the forefront of promoting excellence in Information Technology practice, policy advocacy, digital capacity development, and national technological advancement.