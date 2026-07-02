  • Wednesday, 1st July, 2026

NCS to Address Digital Inclusivity at Intl’ Conference

Business | 17 seconds ago

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), the umbrella body for all Information Technology (IT) practitioners in Nigeria, will be addressing national concerns on digital inclusivity at its forthcoming international conference scheduled to hold in Jos, Plateau State in July.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, NCS President, Prof. Muhammad Sirajo Aliyu, said the conference theme: ‘Harnessing Digital Innovation and Emerging Technologies for Inclusive Growth and Economic Renaissance (RISE 2026)’ would address national concerns on digital inclusivity.

As an advocacy group, NCS will ensure that discussions at the conference will address the growing concerns on digital inclusivity, and ensure that all Nigerians, irrespective of their locations, have access to connectivity, Aliyu said. 

According to him, for over four decades, the Nigeria Computer Society has remained at the forefront of promoting excellence in Information Technology practice, policy advocacy, digital capacity development, and national technological advancement.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.