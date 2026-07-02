  • Wednesday, 1st July, 2026

Firm Remodels Access to Tertiary Learning with App

Business | 13 seconds ago

ProjKonnect, Nigeria’s leading edutech firm, has formally announced the launch of the Gemnex App, which is an AI-driven platform designed to provide equitable access to tailored academic learning for tertiary students across Nigeria.

The recent AI-driven advancement, which features seamless integration with WhatsApp, underscores the organisation’s enduring dedication to facilitating streamlined access to high-quality educational resources.

Commenting on the significance of the Gemnex App launch, Founder, ProjKonnect, Paul Ojo, stated that the digital platform remained an innovative response to the educational gaps that have long constrained the academic potential of Nigerian students.

“The fundamental rationale behind the creation of the Gemnex App is to democratise access to educational resources for the future leaders of the nation. To me, the question has never been whether Nigerian students were intellectually capable of navigating their tertiary education, irrespective of the challenges they encounter,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.