Firm Remodels Access to Tertiary Learning with App

ProjKonnect, Nigeria’s leading edutech firm, has formally announced the launch of the Gemnex App, which is an AI-driven platform designed to provide equitable access to tailored academic learning for tertiary students across Nigeria.

The recent AI-driven advancement, which features seamless integration with WhatsApp, underscores the organisation’s enduring dedication to facilitating streamlined access to high-quality educational resources.

Commenting on the significance of the Gemnex App launch, Founder, ProjKonnect, Paul Ojo, stated that the digital platform remained an innovative response to the educational gaps that have long constrained the academic potential of Nigerian students.

“The fundamental rationale behind the creation of the Gemnex App is to democratise access to educational resources for the future leaders of the nation. To me, the question has never been whether Nigerian students were intellectually capable of navigating their tertiary education, irrespective of the challenges they encounter,” he said.