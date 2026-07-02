NBC Commissions Three New Production Lines

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited, has commissioned three new production lines: two at its Asejire plant in Oyo State and one at its Challawa plant in Kano State. The new lines were formally commissioned at a ceremony attended by Senator John Owan Enoh, Honourable Minister of State for Industry, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. They signal the Coca-Cola System’s commitment to its $1 billion five-year investment programme in Nigeria.

At the Asejire plant in Oyo State, NBC has commissioned two new production lines, world-class and globally benchmarked, equipped with the most advanced bottling technology available today. At the Challawa plant in Kano State, a new line of equivalent global standard has been commissioned, further strengthening a facility that has anchored NBC’s operations in Kano since 1982. Together, the three new lines deepen NBC’s presence in communities the company has served for decades, reinforcing a manufacturing footprint that extends across the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Goran Sladic, Managing Director of NBC, framed the investments as a statement of long-term conviction.

“NBC has been part of Nigeria’s growth story for 75 years. Since 1951, we have invested in people, infrastructure, manufacturing capability, and communities across the country. We are, proudly, a Nigerian company. The three new production lines we are commissioning today at Asejire and Challawa are proof of what is achievable when that commitment is matched by an enabling policy environment, and a signal that we intend to be part of this country’s story for the next 75 years and beyond.”