Enugu North Senatorial Ticket: Pat Asadu’s Political Baggage Could Lead NDC to Defeat

By Ejike Odo

As political alignments gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections, the contest for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) senatorial ticket in Enugu North Senatorial District has emerged as one of the most closely watched political battles in Enugu State.

At the heart of the debate is a growing conviction among party stakeholders that the NDC’s chances of reclaiming the senate seat will depend not only on party structures or campaign resources, but also on presenting a candidate with credibility, broad public acceptance and proven grassroots appeal.

While some members continue to rally behind former House of Representatives member, Hon. Pat Asadu, a significant bloc within the party insists that Bishop Oscar Ossai remains the NDC’s strongest electoral asset and the candidate best positioned to challenge the ruling APC in 2027.

Political Perception and Electoral Reality

Political observers argue that today’s elections are increasingly shaped by public perception as much as by party machinery. Credibility, consistency, integrity and grassroots acceptance have become decisive factors in determining electoral success.

It is against this backdrop that supporters of Bishop Ossai caution against replacing him with Hon. Pat Asadu, warning that such a move could expose the NDC to avoidable political liabilities.

According to critics, Asadu’s sixteen-year tenure representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency continues to generate debate. They contend that despite spending four terms in the House of Representatives, his record fell short of public expectations in terms of constituency development.

His performance is frequently compared with that of the current representative, Hon. Chidi Obetta, whom many residents believe has delivered more visible constituency projects within a much shorter period in office.

Alleged Political Liabilities

Some critics describe Asadu’s leadership style as rigid, arguing that it has strained relationships with political associates over the years. They claim many former supporters complain that engagement with him is often limited to election periods, with little sustained political interaction afterward.

Whether fair or exaggerated, analysts believe these perceptions could influence voter sentiment in what is expected to be a fiercely contested senatorial race.

The Incumbency Challenge

Another major consideration is the growing profile of the incumbent APC senator, Senator Ikeje Asogwa.

Across the district, many residents acknowledge his empowerment programmes targeting youths, women, traders and vulnerable groups. Consequently, some NDC stakeholders argue that fielding a candidate carrying political controversies could make it easier for the APC to retain the seat.

According to them, voters are increasingly assessing candidates on individual performance rather than party affiliation alone.

The Rotation Question

Beyond electoral calculations lies the sensitive issue of political rotation within Enugu North Senatorial District.

Critics accuse Asadu of disrupting the rotational understanding between Nsukka and Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency during his House of Representatives tenure by seeking an additional term beyond what many considered the accepted sequence. They argue that the decision created political resentment and weakened trust among stakeholders.

Many now fear that similar concerns could arise if such precedents are repeated at the senatorial level.

There is also a widespread expectation that Udenu Local Government Area should produce the district’s senator by 2031, while Igbo-Etiti is expected to take its turn in 2039. Many stakeholders therefore believe that whoever emerges in 2027 should be committed to preserving this unwritten arrangement in the interest of equity, fairness and political stability.

Lessons from the 2023 Elections

Opponents of Asadu’s aspiration also point to the 2023 general elections as evidence that financial influence alone no longer guarantees electoral victory.

Despite the enormous political influence of the then-ruling PDP administration, both the governorship and senatorial elections produced unexpected outcomes across parts of Enugu North, demonstrating that voters were prepared to reject established political structures in favour of candidates they considered more credible.

For many party stakeholders, the lesson is clear: public goodwill now outweighs financial muscle.

Bishop Ossai’s Supporters Defend His Record

Supporters of Bishop Oscar Ossai reject attempts to judge his political strength solely on the basis of the recent Enugu North Senatorial District by-election.

According to them, the circumstances surrounding the election were extraordinary. They note that the NDC secured official recognition to participate only a few days before the poll, leaving Bishop Ossai with barely three days to campaign across the entire senatorial district.

They further argue that he had only recently emerged from the party’s primary election for the 2027 general elections and had already committed significant personal resources before accepting the additional responsibility of flying the party’s flag in the by-election.

Supporters also observe that candidates of more established political parties who enjoyed longer campaign periods equally struggled against the APC’s political machinery. In their view, using the by-election outcome as justification for replacing Bishop Ossai would be unfair and politically shortsighted.

Allegations of Internal Sabotage

The by-election has also generated allegations of internal sabotage within the NDC.

Some party members allege that Hon. Pat Asadu neither actively participated in the campaign nor openly mobilised support for Bishop Ossai. They further claim that some party officials worked against the party’s candidate during the election.

Supporters of Bishop Ossai also allege that certain politicians dissatisfied with the outcome of the party primaries distanced themselves from campaign activities, openly supported candidates of rival parties and failed to contribute to the NDC’s electoral efforts.

The controversy deepened after reports that Hon. Tony Ugwu, an associate of Asadu who also failed to secure the NDC House of Representatives ticket, was allegedly captured in a viral video celebrating the APC’s victory shortly after INEC announced the election results. To many party members, the incident reinforced concerns about the loyalty of some recent defectors.

Further allegations have also emerged that some party executives within Enugu North Senatorial District were influenced to submit petitions seeking Bishop Ossai’s substitution with Hon. Pat Asadu ahead of the 2027 elections, while also expressing a vote of no confidence in the leadership of Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo in Enugu State.

None of these allegations has been independently verified, and Hon. Asadu has not publicly responded to many of the specific claims. Nevertheless, they continue to fuel internal debates about party loyalty, discipline and commitment.

Questions Over Political Consistency

Critics have equally questioned Asadu’s political consistency.

According to them, he remained in the APC throughout the 2023 electoral cycle and only joined the NDC after reportedly failing to secure the APC’s senatorial ticket.

They also argue that his silence over controversial developments affecting Nsukka, including the demolition of Ogige Market, has raised concerns among some constituents regarding his commitment to issues affecting the district.

Whether justified or not, these perceptions continue to shape political conversations across Enugu North.

Concerns Over Governorship Leadership

Another issue generating debate within the party is the perceived absence of the NDC governorship candidate in Enugu State, Mr. Chinyeaka Oha, during the recent senatorial by-election campaign.

Some party members in Nsukka believe his absence reflected inadequate commitment to the party’s activities, while others have gone further to allege that he maintains a political understanding with Governor Peter Mbah. These claims remain unverified.

Party members also compare his approach with that of the PDP governorship candidate, Chief Uche Nnaji, whom they note has remained visibly involved in party activities, including accompanying the PDP’s senatorial candidate, Barr. Nestor Ezeme, during the by-election campaign.

Some stakeholders have therefore cautioned Mr. Oha against any alleged alliance aimed at replacing Bishop Ossai with Pat Asadu, warning that such a move could provoke widespread opposition within the Nsukka political bloc.

Elders Forum Reaffirms Confidence in Ossai

Bishop Ossai’s position received further reinforcement on June 21, 2026, when the Elders and Leaders of the Nigeria Democratic Congress in Enugu North Senatorial District unanimously passed a vote of confidence in him.

In a resolution signed by Chief Peter Odo, Leader of the NDC Elders Forum, the leaders described Bishop Ossai as a visionary, courageous and people-oriented leader whose commitment to grassroots mobilisation, party building, integrity, inclusiveness and democratic values has strengthened the party.

The forum also commended his resilience, personal sacrifices and leadership throughout the recent political process and urged members to remain united behind him ahead of the 2027 elections.

Asadu Defends His Record

Responding to criticisms of his performance, Hon. Pat Asadu, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), rejected allegations that he underperformed during his sixteen years in the House of Representatives.

He maintained that he attracted development projects, distributed vehicles to constituents and sponsored free medical outreach programmes.

However, many critics insist that these achievements did not match public expectations after four consecutive terms in the National Assembly.

The Road Ahead

As preparations for the 2027 general elections intensify, many stakeholders believe the NDC faces a defining moment.

For them, the choice of its senatorial candidate will shape not only the party’s electoral prospects but also its credibility, internal cohesion and public image in Enugu North Senatorial District.

Supporters of Bishop Oscar Ossai maintain that he enters the race without the political baggage that opponents could easily exploit during the general election campaign, arguing that he enjoys wider grassroots acceptance and possesses the temperament to unite the diverse communities within the district.

Whether the NDC ultimately retains Bishop Ossai or opts for another candidate, political observers agree that credibility, public trust, loyalty and grassroots acceptance are likely to weigh far more heavily than financial influence.

For many within the party, the decision taken in the coming months could determine whether the NDC emerges as a formidable challenger in Enugu North or inadvertently hands its opponents a significant electoral advantage.

*Ejike Odo is a political analyst from Nsukka based in Abuja.