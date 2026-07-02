ICPC Confirms Arrests of Ex-Minister Nnaji

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has confirmed the arrest of the immediate past Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Hon. Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji.

The former minister’s arrest on Wednesday in Abuja, was based on the orders of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

Nnaji is being accused of offences bordering on alleged certificate forgery; and could be jailed if convicted.

Head, Media and Public Communications, ICPC, Mr John Okor Odey, who confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Wednesday, disclosed that the former minister was arrested through the assistance of the Department of State Services.

“The arrest was effected on Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, upon Mr. Nnaji’s arrival. He was apprehended with the assistance of the Department of State Services (DSS) and subsequently handed over to the ICPC for further investigation”, the statement read in part.

It disclosed that the Commission had earlier extended formal invitations to the former minister through a letter referenced ICPC/HC/CSTF/GUN/GBT/T.1/VOLV16, and dated May 15, 2026.

“The invitation notices were duly served to his known addresses in Abuja and Enugu, as well as via his electronic mail address. Despite service through multiple channels, Mr. Nnaji failed to appear for investigative interviews on the scheduled dates, necessitating further legal action.

“The legal action followed a court order granted by the Federal High Court in the Abuja Judicial Division (Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1160/2026). The order, issued on June 11, 2026, directed the ICPC to arrest the former minister to enable investigation into allegations bordering on:

“Forgery of academic credentials, specifically concerning a degree certificate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN); and

“False National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Discharge Certificate, which was submitted during his ministerial screening process in 2023.

“Following the arrest, Mr. Nnaji has been taken into custody at the ICPC headquarters in Abuja, where investigations are expected to continue”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Commission assured that the matter will be pursued diligently in accordance with the law.