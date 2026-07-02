Optiva Capital Partners Strengthens Global Pathways for Nigerians With Portugal, Greece Investor Session

Optiva Capital Partners has reaffirmed its leadership in investment immigration and global mobility by hosting an exclusive investor session, partnering with Portugal’s largest investment immigration firm.

The exclusive event connected Nigerian investors, entrepreneurs and professionals directly with leading residency and immigration experts from Portugal and Greece.

The high-level session, held in Lagos, brought together prospective investors and internationally renowned specialists to provide first-hand insights into some of Europe’s most sought-after residency pathways, including the Portugal Golden Visa, Portugal D7 Visa, Portugal D8 Digital Nomad Visa, and the Greece Permanent Residency Programme.

Leading the international delegation were Jerome Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Mercan Group, Portugal’s foremost and largest investment immigration and hospitality development company, alongside a distinguished Portuguese immigration attorney, Ms. Inez Costa, supported by visa specialists, compliance professionals and international developers.

Participants engaged in detailed presentations, interactive question-and-answer sessions and one-on-one consultations designed to provide clarity on investment options, legal requirements, compliance standards and long-term residency strategies.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, Franklin Nechi, described the investor session as another demonstration of the company’s commitment to empowering Africans through knowledge, access and credible global partnerships.

“Our responsibility goes far beyond introducing clients to residency programmes,” Nechi said. “We believe that informed decisions are the foundation of successful investment immigration. By bringing internationally respected developers, immigration lawyers and compliance experts directly to Nigeria, we are giving our clients access to accurate information, trusted professional guidance and credible pathways to global opportunities.”

According to him, the global mobility landscape is evolving rapidly, making direct engagement with experienced international partners more important than ever.

“Today’s investors are looking for much more than residency. They are looking for security, wealth preservation, global business opportunities, quality education for their children and long-term family legacy. These objectives require structured planning and access to credible international expertise.”

Nechi noted that the exclusive session enabled participants to gain practical understanding of the opportunities available in Portugal and Greece while interacting directly with professionals responsible for delivering these programmes.

“This is one of the values that distinguish Optiva Capital Partners. We continuously create opportunities for our clients to engage directly with global stakeholders, ask difficult questions, understand compliance requirements and make informed decisions with confidence.”

He reiterated that Optiva’s extensive international partnerships remain central to the company’s mission of connecting African ambition with global opportunity.

“Our vision is to ensure that Nigerians and Africans are not spectators in the global economy but active participants. Whether through investment immigration, international real estate, wealth retention or global advisory services, we remain committed to opening legitimate pathways that allow our clients to expand their businesses, diversify their investments and secure brighter futures for their families.”

Nechi added that as immigration policies continue to evolve across the world, trusted advisory and institutional partnerships have become increasingly important.

“The future belongs to those who prepare early, invest wisely and position themselves strategically. Access and mobility have become valuable assets in today’s interconnected world, and Optiva Capital Partners will continue to expose Africans to the best global opportunities through partnerships built on credibility, compliance and excellence.”

The exclusive investor session forms part of Optiva Capital Partners’ ongoing commitment to bringing world-class investment immigration expertise to Africa, providing clients with direct access to global partners and helping them navigate an increasingly complex international mobility landscape.

As Africa’s leading investment immigration, wealth preservation and global mobility advisory firm, Optiva Capital Partners continues to build bridges between African investors and trusted international opportunities, reinforcing its position as the preferred partner for families, entrepreneurs and professionals seeking to become confident global citizens.