Akintunde: Today’s Sacrifices Will Ultimately Yield Positive Results for Nigeria

Convener of an influential political group in Ogun State, Yayi Progressives Movement, ‘Tope Akintunde in this interview submits that President Bola Tinubu’s economic reform policies remain best for Nigeria. He also posits that Senator Solomon Adeola and Prince Dapo Abiodun are most suitable candidates for Ogun State Governorship and Ogun East Senatorial positions respectively during January, 2027 poll. James Sowole brings excerpts.

As a grassroot political mobiliser in Ogun State, what is your political journey like so far?

I am Armstrong ‘Tope Akintunde, from the family of the late Fowodara of Araromi, Iperu-Remo in Ogun state. I attended the then University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (UNAAB), now the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), where I earned my bachelor’s degree.

I began my professional career in 2009 with Suru Group Limited, a Lagos-based real estate company, where I served as Executive Director, Special Projects. At the same time, I also served as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Aerofield Homes Limited. Over the years, I have had the privilege of attending several real estate and project management courses, seminars, training programmes, and conferences in Nigeria, Europe, and the United States. Most recently, I completed an executive Real Estate programme at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, United Kingdom.

I am a Fellow of the Institute of Professional Managers and Administrators of Nigeria (IPMA), an Associate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), and a Certified Customer Relationship Manager (CRM/CEP). In recent years, I was also awarded an honourary Doctorate Degree in Business Administration and Corporate Governance by the European-American University, in collaboration with the Kingdom of Bunyoro-Kitara and the Republic of Panama, among other recognitions.

My passion has always been to provide affordable and decent housing for Nigerians, and that vision continues to drive our operations.

Politics, on the other hand, provides another avenue through which I can serve my community. My passion for grassroots mobilisation and public engagement naturally drew me into active political participation.

Nigeria is currently facing economic and security challenges. Can President Bola Tinubu’s policies deliver the desired results?

Every nation passes through difficult periods. Nigeria is not an exception. While the present economic and security challenges are real, I believe they are temporary and that the country is on the path to recovery. President Bola Tinubu is working tirelessly to address insecurity, strengthen the economy and reposition Nigeria for sustainable growth. These reforms may be difficult in the short term, but I am confident history will acknowledge them as necessary steps towards rebuilding the country.

No Nigerian is happy about the present hardships, particularly insecurity, but meaningful reforms require patience.

As the saying goes, Rome was not built in a day. My appeal to Nigerians is to remain supportive, united and hopeful. I believe the sacrifices being made today will ultimately yield positive results for the nation.

As Convener of the Yayi Progressives Movement and Chairman of Aerofield Homes Limited, how are you able to balance business with politics?

I believe success comes from having clarity of purpose. Real estate is my profession, while politics is my passion for public service. I started both journeys early in life, and today, by God’s grace, both my company and political movement have become household names. I don’t see the two as conflicting. They complement each other because each serves different purposes. Business enables me to contribute economically, while politics allows me to contribute socially and politically. Proper planning, discipline and commitment have made it possible to manage both successfully.

What inspired the formation of the Yayi Progressives Movement?

The movement has evolved through different stages of political engagement. Ahead of the 2023 general election, it began as the Dapo Abiodun Continuity Agenda (DACA), established to support Governor Dapo Abiodun’s re-election. As political realities changed and consultations expanded, the platform transformed into the Omoluabi Movement to embrace broader progressive ideals centred on inclusiveness and people-oriented leadership. Following strategic collaborations with several political support groups, including artisan associations across Ogun State, it eventually became the Yayi Progressives Movement.

This transformation was deliberate. It reflects our determination to build a stronger grassroots political platform capable of mobilising citizens across all parts of Ogun State under a shared progressive vision.

What distinguishes the Yayi Progressives Movement from other political groups in Ogun State?

The Yayi Progressives Movement has grown into one of the largest grassroots political organisations in Ogun State, with membership exceeding 50,000 across the state’s 20 local government areas.

Our strength lies in inclusiveness. We bring together youths, women, artisans, students, professionals, community leaders and party loyalists under one platform.

Beyond politics, we provide opportunities for mentorship, leadership development and civic participation, particularly for young people. We remain committed to supporting all APC candidates while promoting grassroots participation and democratic engagement throughout Ogun State.

Governor Dapo Abiodun is the APC candidate for Ogun East Senatorial seat in the forthcoming general election, what are his chances?

I believe Governor Dapo Abiodun’s chances are very bright. Having served Ogun State for nearly eight years, his achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare and economic development speak for themselves. His leadership style has been inclusive, consultative and focused on delivering results across all parts of the state. His transition to the Senate would enable him to continue representing Ogun’s interests at the national level while consolidating the developmental gains recorded during his administration.

The opposition has criticised Senator Solomon Adeola’s emergence as the APC’s preferred governorship candidate. What is your response?

Every opposition party is entitled to its opinion. However, our focus remains on presenting the best candidate to the people of Ogun State. Historically, Yewa has never produced a governor since the creation of Ogun State over 50 years ago. Many believe 2027 presents an opportunity to promote fairness, equity and inclusiveness by supporting a qualified candidate from that axis. Senator Olamilekan Adeola has demonstrated competence through his legislative experience and commitment to public service. I believe he possesses the capacity, experience and leadership qualities required to govern Ogun State successfully.

What stands Senator Adeola out for the position?

Senator Adeola combines legislative experience, administrative competence and grassroots appeal. Throughout his years in public office, he has built a reputation for effective representation, infrastructure development and prudent management of public resources. His vision for Ogun State centres on economic growth, industrial expansion, infrastructure renewal, education, healthcare and youth empowerment.

Equally important is his ability to unite different political interests within the APC while maintaining strong relationships across the state. I believe he offers the experience, vision and leadership needed to move Ogun State to greater heights.

What is your message for the people of Ogun State?

Our commitment as members of the All Progressives Congress is to continue mobilising support for good governance and democratic development. The Yayi Progressives Movement will continue expanding its grassroots engagement across the state, encouraging greater political participation and supporting policies that promote sustainable development. I urge the people of Ogun State to remain peaceful, united and committed to the progress of our dear state. Together, we can build a more prosperous Ogun where development reaches every community.