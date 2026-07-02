Belgium’s Incredible Comeback Denies Senegal  Last 16 Berth

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Senegal’s Teranga Lions were close to qualifying for the Last 16 stage of the 2026 World Cup in North America last night but lost the opportunity through Youri Tielemans’ extra time penalty that fired Belgium 3-2 into the next round.

Belgium came back from two goals down scored by Habib Diarraand Ismaïla Sarr. Two goals in three minutes by substitute Romelu Lukaku in the 86th minute and Tielemans in the 89th dragged the match into extra time.

Tielemans was then fouled just before the end of the 30 minutes of extra time inside the 22meter box for the referee to award the penalty after a VAR review.

The former Leicester City star converted the 125th minute penalty to send Belgium through to the Last 16.

Unlike what happened during the controversial AFCON 2025 final in Morocco when a similar late penalty led to the Senegalese leaving the pitch in protest, the Teranga Lions initially argued against the penalty award to Belgium but accepted their fate and allowed it to be played.

Tielemans didn’t waste the chance the way Brahmin Diaz did for Morocco. And so ended Senegal’s adventure at the World Cup. They came so close, yet missed the chance to join the elite of global football in the Last 16 stage.

Senegal were in control for 86 minutes, leading by two goals for 35 of those after Sarr’s splendidly taken goal. Pape Thiaw’s men could have had more too, with Sarr having hit the post twice before Diarra’s opener midway through the first half.

Their attack, with Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye and Sadio Mane, was humming. Behind them, the midfield trio of goalscorer Diarra, Pape Gueye and Idrissa Gueye rotated well. They provided the stamina needed to help Senegal’s defence ward off Belgian attacks too.

But two lapses in concentration meant they were punished by opponents who had offered little up to that point.

For Lukaku who spearheaded the revival, the win over Senegal has sent the message that: he still has so much to offer despite his inability to recreate those moments that made him Special at Stamford Bridge.

Senegal advanced to the knockout round as one of the best third-place finishers. The African team navigated one of the toughest groups in the tournament, facing France and the Erling Haaland-led Norway.

Belgium won its group with five points. The Red Devils did not advance out of the group stage at the last World Cup in Qatar following a historic third-place finish at the 2018 tournament in Russia.

RESULTS

Mexico 2-0 Ecuador

England 2-1 DR Congo

Belgium 3-2 Senegal.

TODAY

USA v Bosnia & Herze (1am)

Spain Austria (8pm)