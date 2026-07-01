Tinubu Pays Tribute to Veteran Journalist and Long-standing Ally, Tunji Bello, at 65

• Describes him as an invaluable and dependable friend

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to veteran journalist, friend, and age-old ally in the progressive movement, Tunji Bello, as he clocks 65 on July 1.

Tinubu described the celebrant as an invaluable and dependable friend, and one of the most accomplished and tested top public servants of his generation in the Centre of Excellence.

In an 11-paragraph tribute issued on Tuesday, the president stated, “I rejoice with Tunji Bello, as my dependable friend, brother and long-standing ally in the progressive movement, attains 65 on July 1.

“Tunji and I were engaged in the progressive struggle for more than three decades.

“In Nigeria’s struggle for democracy through the 90s, the era of military dictatorship, to the present time of civil rule, only a few people truly compare to Tunji in terms of his unflinching fidelity to progressive ideals — whether as a fearless journalist with a moral conscience standing up to brutal military juntas, or as a stellar public servant committed to diligence and excellence.”

Tinube added, “As his sterling record clearly illustrates, first as editor of reputable national dailies, later as a Lagos State cabinet member, and most recently as the CEO of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Tunji is a shining example of what is possible when competence meets creativity and character.

“In 2003, when we were confronted with the seemingly intractable challenge of waste management in Lagos State, I, as Governor, pulled him out of his editorial turf to join the Lagos cabinet to help drive the reforms we had outlined.”

He stressed, “True to his reputation, Tunji performed a miracle in a record time, so much so that successive governors found him indispensable and retained him either as Environment Commissioner to consolidate the gains in waste management in Africa’s most populous city or as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to help enrich the broader governance framework with great ideas.

‘Tunji brings to the table a unique versatility rooted in diverse competencies spanning political science, law, administration, and strategic communication.”

The president said, “Without a doubt, Tunji is one of the most accomplished and tested top public servants of his generation in Lagos State.

“Tunji has always proved invaluable. When I assumed office as President and considered how to recalibrate consumer advocacy in line with our Renewed Hope Agenda, I could not think of a more appropriate and reliable person than Tunji.

“Again, true to his reputation, he has not disappointed. Many Nigerians will attest that he has made a great impact at the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission within two years of assuming leadership of this strategic public institution, tasked with ensuring fair play in the marketplace and protecting Nigerian consumers.

“I cannot thank Tunji enough for all he has done for our country and the progressive front. And so, as he turns 65, I pray that the Almighty Allah grant him many more years in good health with renewed strength to continue to serve our people and country.”