Afenifere Hails Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, IGP, CPs over Anti-Kidnapping, Banditry Efforts

James Sowole in Abeokuta





Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba organisation, has commended Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, for their decisive response to the menace of banditry and kidnapping in both states.

The organisation also lauded Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, as well as the Commissioners of Police in Ogun and Lagos states, Bode Ojajuni, and Tijani Olaiwola Fatai, respectively, for their coordinated efforts in tackling criminal activities along the Ogbere-Sagamu-Ore corridor.

In a letter, titled, “Afenifere Commends Security Chiefs and Governors for Decisive Action Against Banditry and Kidnapping on the Ogbere-Sagamu-Ore Road,” signed by its National Organising Secretary, Kole Omololu, the organisation praised the IGP for providing strategic leadership and intelligence-driven policing that had strengthened the fight against organised crime.

According to the group, the unwavering political commitment demonstrated by Sanwo-Olu and Abiodun has created an enabling environment for security agencies to effectively discharge their constitutional responsibilities.

The letter, written on behalf of Leader of Afenifere and Asiwaju of Yorubaland, Reuben Fasoranti, stated that the prompt and coordinated response of the security chiefs and governors had significantly restored confidence in public safety across the affected areas.

Afenifere stated that the successful operation underscored the importance of purposeful leadership, professional policing, and robust inter-state collaboration in combating violent crimes.

Afenifere particularly commended Ojajuni for his operational knowledge of the Ogbere-Sagamu-Ore axis, and applauded Fatai for deploying operational resources, specialised equipment, and logistics that contributed significantly to the success of the exercise.

Reaffirming its commitment to a secure South-west, Afenifere declared that the region would remain a hostile environment for kidnappers, bandits, and other criminal elements.

The letter stated, “The message is unequivocal: ‘Kò sí àyè’—there is no place for evil in Yorubaland. Those who seek to threaten the peace, security and prosperity of our people will continue to face the full weight of the law.

“The Yoruba people remain profoundly grateful for this exemplary display of courage, dedication and public service.”