Lagos Sues for Calm after Flash Floods, Sanwo-Olu Approves Immediate Dredging

Lagos State Government appealed for calm and understanding from residents following the massive flash flooding experienced in many parts of the state over the last two weeks.

In the aftermath of the floods, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved immediate dredging maintenance of 28 additional primary channels across the state.

Speaking against the backdrop of the heavy downpours that caused the flash flooding in many communities, Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, said the rains were an extreme weather event that produced an unusually high volume of water within a short period.

Wahab said the situation had overwhelmed the drainage channels in some locations, resulting in temporary flooding across parts of Victoria Island, Lekki, Ikeja, Gbagada, Mushin, Mafoluku, and other areas.

The commissioner said the incident was not peculiar to Lagos, as similar heavy showers also affected other African countries, even in North America, on the same day, resulting in flooding across cities.

He stated that while Lagos and the other cities had coastal and hydraulic characteristics, Lagos presented a much more complex hydrological system due to its extensive network of lagoons, tidal water bodies, rivers and creeks, as well as significantly higher rainfall intensity.

He explained that the interaction between the Atlantic Ocean, Lagos Lagoon, and numerous rivers and creeks, particularly during periods of high tide, naturally slowed the discharge of storm water into the sea, resulting in temporary inundation in some low-lying areas whenever exceptionally heavy rainfall occurred.

Wahab, however, assured residents that the Lagos State government was fully on top of the situation through continuous monitoring of drainage infrastructure, flood-prone locations, and other critical water channels.

He added that emergency response agencies were on ground to ensure that floodwaters receded as quickly as weather conditions permitted, while providing support where necessary.

The commissioner stressed that while the state government continued to invest significantly in drainage construction, channelisation, desilting, and other flood control infrastructure, residents also had an important role to play in reducing the flooding.