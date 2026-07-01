Stakeholders Seek IGP’s Intervention over Viral Police Operation at Ghanaian-owned Investment

Uzoma Mba

Stakeholders have called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to intervene in the investigation of a viral video showing armed men, said to be policemen, during an operation at a Ghanaian-owned investment in Abuja.

They urged the police authorities to establish whether the armed men were genuine police personnel, whether they were acting under lawful authority, and to clarify the circumstances surrounding the operation, saying a transparent investigation would help reassure both local and foreign investors of Nigeria’s commitment to the rule of law.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, June 29, at the Gallery Clubhouse, a recreational facility owned by a Ghanaian investment firm in River Park Estate, has generated widespread reactions after a video of the operation surfaced online.

In the footage, armed policemen, whom eyewitnesses alleged were attached to the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) of the Nigeria Police Force, were seen accompanying a group of men during an operation in which part of the facility’s entrance was reportedly excavated.

Eyewitnesses claimed the officers prevented members of staff from interfering with the exercise and did not disclose the authority under which they were acting when questioned.

The video also captured a heated exchange between one of the armed men and a staff member who was recording the incident.

The officer insisted that filming him without his consent violated his fundamental rights and repeatedly directed the staff member to stop recording.

“You can’t video me without my permission. You are infringing on my rights. I am giving you a lawful order; stop videoing me,” the armed man was heard saying.

He also advised the staff member to take any complaint to a police station or the Commissioner of Police rather than continue recording.

The staff member, however, responded that he was recording because he believed “it is an illegal action to be destroying the place.”

Reacting to the development, an eyewitness, Mr. Sajay Omagbemi, appealed to the Inspector-General of Police to order a thorough investigation, warning that failure to address the matter could undermine investors’ confidence in Nigeria.

“We are calling on the Inspector-General of Police and the Federal Government to ensure that justice is done and that the law takes its full course. We do not want anything that could create the impression of hostility towards foreign investments or trigger xenophobic sentiments. Nigeria has always been known as a welcoming nation, and we must protect that reputation,” he said.

Other residents also urged the Inspector-General of Police to institute a transparent probe into the incident, saying a prompt resolution would reassure both local and foreign investors of Nigeria’s commitment to the rule of law.

They also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to ensure that the matter is thoroughly investigated.

Efforts to obtain the reaction of the management of River Park Estate and the Federal Capital Territory Police Command were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report, as the command had yet to issue an official statement on the viral video.