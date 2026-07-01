Report Warns Oil Below $80 Per Barrel Puts Nigeria’s 2026 Budget at Risk, Projects N750/Litre Fuel Price

Ejiofor Alike

Nigeria faces a direct fiscal alarm bell in the third quarter (Q3) of 2026 as crude oil price dips below $80 per barrel amid fragile global stability, with the Society of Energy Editors (SEE) warning that oil below $80 would be a stress test the country’s economy cannot afford to misread.

In its Q3 2026 Energy & Extractives Outlook released Wednesday, SEE described the current global energy market as a “Tehran-Tel Aviv Paradox”.

The report projected that if crude oil remained below $80, the pump prices of petrol would oscillate between N750 and N850 per litre, depending on the exchange rate window.

It explained that the United States- Iran hostilities had paused, giving a temporary floor to prices, but that Israel’s sustained engagement in Lebanon was keeping a geopolitical risk premium alive.

For Nigeria, the report said the dip below $80 per barrel threatened budget benchmarks and exposed deep structural fragility across downstream, upstream, power, and mining sectors.

It said the downstream sector entered Q3, 2026 at a crossroads, noting that domestic refining led by Dangote Refinery and the rehabilitated Port Harcourt facility was now running at improved capacity, strengthening the case for full deregulation.

However, SEE warned of a “growing paradox: operational autonomy without price freedom.”

It argued that while supply bottlenecks have eased, the pump prices of petrol have not decoupled from crude volatility.

“If Brent remains sub-$80, we anticipate a grudging, non-linear moderation in pump prices, potentially oscillating between N750 and N850 per litre depending on the exchange rate window,” the report stated.

The real flashpoint, SEE warned, would be the dollar-denominated cost within the domestic chain.

“We project a flashpoint between marketers insisting on mirroring import parity prices and regulators demanding volume over margin. The era of improved domestic refining is here, but the consumer is yet to feel the insulating benefits of a truly naira-based petroleum market”, it noted.

SEE projected that if security improved, oil production would consolidate around 1.75 million barrels per day, inclusive of condensates.

However, the report said new volumes would depend on brownfield infill drilling, not deepwater mega-projects, insisting that global capital was fleeing fossil fuels.

It stated that independent producers would increase production through short-cycle tie-backs under the Petroleum Industry Act’s (PIA) improved fiscal terms.

But the report argued that the additional output would be “insufficient to offset the structural decline in maturing basins unless security costs are tamed.”

The report noted that the bigger constraint was finance, stressing that the international commercial banks and development finance institutions were now pricing Nigerian upstream debt at a ‘Violence-Adjusted Cost of Capital’.

According to the report, the banks have projected that the cost of a five-year senior secured reserve-based lending facility for a Nigerian independent will hover between 12 and 15 per cent per annum in hard currency, “assuming it is available at all.”

With risk rising, SEE observed that indigenous players were being forced into “opaque, high-yield private credit funds or forced to pre-sell crude at steep discounts to commodity traders.”

SEE also flagged a security-investment doom loop, explaining that as oil prices dip, government revenue to fund surveillance contracts and the military Joint Task Force tightens.

“A liquidity crisis in the protective architecture, just as economic hardship on the waterways rises, is a recipe for a spike in illegal bunkering and sabotage”, the report said.

The group urged a shift from a kinetic model to a community-led, technology-driven “Pipeline Protection 2.0” framework co-financed by operators to insulate it from federal budget cycles.

The report, however, concluded that the oil below $80 was a manageable stress test, not a catastrophe, provided the macro-economic managers would treat it as a permanent shift rather than a transient dip.

“Q3 2026 will be defined by the tension between operational progress and financial fragility. The energy sector is supplying the molecules; the question remains whether the economic framework can absorb them. In mining, the question is even sharper: without territorial security, the subsurface remains a curse rather than a treasury”, it added.