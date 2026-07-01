Osinbajo Urges CSOs Collaboration in Justice Sector Reforms

• Commends CSLS for gains in ACJA, 2015 implementation

•As Don tells Tinubu to restrict daily cash withdrawal to tackle kidnapping, banditry

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Former Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo,SAN, has stressed the need for effective collaboration with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), for effective implementation and sustenance of institutional reforms in the country.

Osinbajo stated this on Tuesday in Abuja, while speaking during the 20th anniversary celebration of the Centre for Socio-Legal Studies (CSLS).

The celebration which marked an important milestone in the centre’s two decades journey of dedicated service to justice sector reform, promotion of human rights, and the strengthening of the rule of law in Nigeria, attracted critical stakeholders in the justice sector, including former and first female president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, former chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Prof Bolaji Owasonoye, SAN, among others.

In a speech he delivered as chairman of the occasion, the former VP who was represented by his aide and former Lagos State, Attorney-General, Ade Ipaye, who argued that reforms must be sustained through continuous engagement and collaboration, pointed out that the CSLS has demonstrated this understanding and worked to ensure that reforms translate into meaningful outcomes for citizens.

According to him, the emergence of the Centre two decades ago coincided with a critical period in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“At the time, the nation was grappling with profound challenges within the justice sector, including institutional weaknesses, delays in the administration of justice, inadequate accountability mechanisms, and growing concerns about public confidence in the rule of law.

“These challenges underscored the need for sustained engagement. There was a clear need for independent organisations that would provide thought leadership, promote reforms, support institutional development, and serve as a bridge between law, practise, and the public interest. It was against this backdrop that the Centre for Social Legal Studies was established”.

Appraising the past two decades of the CSLS, he stated that the centre has distinguished itself as one of Nigeria’s most respected voices in justice sector reform.

While acknowledging that notable gains have been achieved over the past 20 years, he said the challenges confronting the nation’s justice system continue to evolve, with issues such as access to justice, efficiency, public trust, respect for human rights, and institutional accountability remaining central to democratic consolidation and national development.

“Looking ahead, I encourage CSLS to remain steadfast in its commitment to excellence in innovation and public service. The next 20 years will undoubtedly present new challenges, but they will also offer opportunities to deepen reforms, harness emerging technologies, strengthen institutions, and build a justice system that is more responsive, efficient, and accessible to all.

“The Centre’s experience, credibility, and extensive network of partnerships uniquely position it to continue playing a leading role in this endeavour”, he said

Meanwhile, the President of the CSLS, Prof. Yemi Akinseye-George, SAN, has advised the federal government to introduce measures limiting the daily withdrawal of bank customers, in order to curtail the activities of criminals and worsening insecurity in the country.

The law professor lamented that kidnapping, abductions, banditry, terrorism and other violent crimes have become serious threats to national stability, economic development and collective well-being.

“Although governments at both the federal and state levels deserve commendation for the efforts they have made, much more remains to be done.

“Permit me, therefore, to respectfully propose a number of practical measures which, if implemented, could substantially strengthen our national response to insecurity.

“First, there is an urgent need to reduce the circulation of large volumes of cash within the economy. Reasonable limits on daily cash withdrawals, coupled with stricter enforcement of anti-money laundering regulations, would significantly constrain the ability of criminal organisations to collect ransom payments and finance illegal operations”, he said.

Akinseye-George added that financial institutions must be required to promptly report suspicious transactions and cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies.

Other measures he noted could drastically reduced criminality include; institutionalising an effective whistleblower programme specifically targeted at combating terrorism, banditry and kidnapping; comprehensive registration and revalidation of all vehicles, motorcycles and tricycles throughout the country; integration of vehicle registration databases into the National Identity Management System and verified telephone records.

While he advised that the government should make it mandatory for all filling stations in the country to install CCTV surveillance systems and prohibited from selling fuel to unregistered vehicles or motorcycles.

“Technology must also become a central pillar of our national security architecture. Government should invest substantially in drones, surveillance technologies and integrated electronic monitoring systems capable of detecting suspicious activities and enabling rapid deployment of security personnel.

“Vulnerable public institutions—including schools, places of worship, markets and traditional institutions—should equally be equipped with modern electronic surveillance facilities linked to central monitoring centres.

“Beyond security operations, however, Nigeria must address the underlying socio-economic conditions that fuel criminality. Sustainable peace requires significant investment in education, youth empowerment, sports development and job creation. Every child should have access to quality basic education, while sporting and vocational programmes should be revitalised to provide constructive opportunities for our young people.

“Community participation must equally be strengthened. Community Development Associations and village organisations should be empowered to participate actively in local governance and community development. Incentives should be provided for youth involvement in environmental sanitation, infrastructure maintenance and other community service initiatives”, he added.

Meanwhile, he called for effective governance, accountability, technological innovation, community participation and adequate funding, in order to realize the goals of state policing.

“I respectfully submit that policing reforms alone cannot solve Nigeria’s security challenges”, he said, “simply increasing the number of armed personnel may unintentionally create new opportunities for abuse, intimidation and insecurity”, he said.

High point of the celebration was the award to individuals and organisations and media organizations whose commitment and partnership have significantly advanced the mission of the CSLS in the last 20 years.

Among the recipients are THISDAY Newspaper and its Judiciary Correspondent, Alexander Enumah.