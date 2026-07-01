Okocha Vows to Avenge Defeat to Potable in  ‘Chaos in The Ring’ Rematch

Kunle Adewale

Not satisfied with the outcome of the first encounter with music star, Habeeb ‘Potable’ Badmus, Charles Okocha has activated the rematch clause for a second bout with the ‘Zazoo’ crooner.

Okocha claimed that the results declared by the judges, were not a reflection of what he dished out against Potable.

Interestingly, since that first fight, boxing fans have not stopped yearning for a rematch between the celebrity rivals.

Confirming the rematch in a press conference yesterday at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja , Lagos, Balmoral Group Promotions CEO, Dr. Ezekiel Adamu, said the bout had been activated at Okocha’s request following their first encounter.

“They fought before. Charles wants a rematch. He activated a rematch clause. So, we expected that, and we will make it happen,” Adamu said.

True to form, Potable took over the stage upon arrival and issued a fresh threat to his opponent. “You, whom I have beaten before, I will break your bones. The fight is coming,” he said.

Okocha, however, was quick to respond, dismissing their first meeting and promising a different outcome this time. “Let me tell you something, I will kill you in the ring. I am fearless. We will see who the man is on the 31st of July. Everyone knows the first one was not a real fight, but this time it is the real deal. You will not survive two rounds that is if you find a way to escape me in the first round,” boasted Okocha yesterday.

It did not come as a surprise to many when the exchange between the pair soon turned physical.

A soda bottle thrown in the heat of the moment triggered an exchange of fists and flying chairs, with Potable and Okocha at the centre of the melee before security operatives separated all parties after several tense minutes.

The chaos was not limited to the celebrity fighters. A long-running social media feud between street-pop artists Mr. Real (Okafor Victor) and Idowest (Adekunle Idowu) also spilled into the venue, with both men exchanging threats before their scheduled bout. Idowest warned that his opponent would not make it to the second round.

Just when everyone inside the centre thought they had seen it all with the show Potable and Okocha put up, WBO Africa cruiserweight champion, Godday Appah,man challenger, Lekan ‘The Engine’ Muibi, required the intervention of security men after an aggressive altercation while waiting to be called to the stage.

“I came all the way to the city of Lagos not for friendly talk. I am nobody’s friend. I am here to fight for what I stand for. I am the big dog here. He has to get some bouts, or else he will be beaten up. He must not disrespect me. I am here to fight, and I am here for violence. This is what I am made for,” Appah said.

When Muibi attempted to respond, Appah cut him off, prompting Muibi to fire back: “Can you stop making noise and let me speak? The last time you challenged me, you insulted me, and I will see how long you last in the ring. I always respect my opponents, and I still respect him, but he has taken it to the next level. As I said, he is going to learn the hard way.”

Adamu confirmed the full card for the July 31 event, which will feature several high-profile match-ups. Other bouts for the night include Taiwo ‘Esepo’ Agbaje against South Africa’s Ayabonga Sonjika, and Mr. Real against Idowest.

Speaking on the Agbaje bout, Adamu revealed that the South African opponent was not the promotion’s first choice. “We had a few opponents. The Nigerian chickened out, and the Mexican did too. But as soon as he saw the South African, he rushed for the option. So, it was not just the belt but also the political tension that influenced it,” Adamu said.

Agbaje, for his part, expressed confidence in his preparation. “I am 100 percent ready to beat the South African when the fight comes. I am not happy about all I have seen. I am going to stop him within four rounds. He is going to be knocked out. Revenge is coming on July 31. The one thing I always say is I work hard in the gym, and I will make it happen in the ring. I also want the belt, so it is all extra motivation for me to beat him,” he said.

Adeniji, who faces multiple-time champion Rilwan Lawal, said he had no sentimentality despite his respect for his opponent. “I am thankful to Dr. E for putting me on the card, and I will do my thing. I know I will win. I have known him since I was an amateur. I respect him a lot, but I just feel it is time to end his career, and I can help him,” Adeniji said.

Rilwan, however, dismissed suggestions that age was a factor working against him. “I am ready for the fight. He is a champion, and I won’t underrate him, but I am a multiple-time champion. It is my time, so I must smoke him. Age is just a number. I may be older, but if I see a chance, I’ll take it. When we get to the ring, I’ll show him I’m not yet close to retirement,” he said.

Adamu said the event would be available to fans both at the venue and remotely. “If you can’t watch the fight live, stream it. It will be shown on DAZN and on our local channels as well,” he said.

The fights are billed for July 31 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos