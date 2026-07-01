Mbappé Sets New Record as France Oust Sweden 

Kylian Mbappébroke the record for most goals in World Cup knockout matches last night and moved within a single goal of Lionel Messi‘s overall 19 tournament mark, as his two goals led Franceto a dominant 3-0 win over Swedenat MetLife Stadium.

The victory, France’s biggest in a World Cup knockout match since their 3-0 win over Brazil in the 1998 final, sets up a round-of-16 matchup against Germany‘s conquerors Paraguayon July 4 in Philadelphia.

After a give-and-go with Ousmane Dembélé, Mbappé scored on a brilliant individual effort in the 45th minute. Mbappé crossed over Viktor Gyökeresbefore firing his shot past Sweden goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterström.

That was the Real Madridstar’s ninth goal in the knockout stage of the World Cup, breaking a tie with Brazilian greats Leonidas and Ronaldo for the most in the history of the tournament.

RESULTS

Netherlands 1-1 Morocco

(3-4 penalty shootouts)

Côte d’Ivoire 1-2 Norway

France 3-0 Sweden

TODAY

Mexico v Ecuador

England v DR Congo (5pm)

Belgium v Senegal. (9pm)