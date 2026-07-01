Mater Amabilis, St. John Vianney Clinch AMTY Best Schools of the Year, To Get Cash Prizes

Mater Amabilis Secondary School, Umuoji, and St. John Vianney Science College, Ukwulu, have been selected as the Best Public School and Best Private School, respectively, at the Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards.

The schools will be honoured during the fifth edition of the AMTY Awards in Awka, where they are also expected to receive cash prizes donated by an Anambra philanthropist to support the equipping of their libraries.

The AMTY Awards, a privately driven initiative by the 100 Achievers Organisation, recognise individuals, institutions and brands that have made significant contributions to the development and positive image of Anambra State.

In separate nomination letters signed by the Chairman of the AMTY 5th Edition Planning Committee, Rev. Sr. Prof. Eugenia Adaoma Igwedibia, and the Director of Media and Communication, Dr. Emeka Odogwu, the organisers said the schools were selected in recognition of their outstanding academic records, leadership in education and consistent achievements in national and international competitions.

According to the organisers, Mater Amabilis Secondary School earned the Best Public School honour for its sustained pursuit of excellence, strong academic and extracurricular programmes, and the outstanding performance of its students on national and global platforms.

The award marks another major recognition for the school, which has built a reputation for excellence in academics, science, debate, entrepreneurship and sports.

Among its achievements are victories at the Malaysia International Debate Championship, the National Entrepreneurship Exhibition and Awards, the Milo Basketball Championship, and the WAEC/Vatebra Merit Award for outstanding performance in the sciences and overall WASSCE results.

The school has also excelled in the InterswitchSPAK competition, regional science contests and received the Hallmark of Labour Foundation Award.

For St. John Vianney Science College, the organisers said the award acknowledges the institution’s commitment to academic excellence, leadership development and outstanding student representation at both national and international levels.

Despite being one of the younger secondary schools in the state, St. John Vianney has established itself as a centre of excellence, recording notable victories in STEM, robotics, entrepreneurship, mathematics and debate competitions.

Its students emerged national champions in the Diamond Challenge Entrepreneurship Competition, represented Nigeria in the United States, won the inaugural Girls in ICT Competition organised by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, topped the AI in HealthTech Exhibition hosted by Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, and recently emerged champions of the maiden UK-Nigeria Debate Competition.

The organisers said both schools have distinguished themselves through their dedication to nurturing talent and maintaining high educational standards, adding that they continue to set benchmarks for quality education in Anambra State.

They noted that the AMTY Awards have become one of the state’s most recognised platforms for celebrating excellence and showcasing the achievements of Anambra people and institutions.