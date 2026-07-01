Anambra Group Names Archbishop Valerian Okeke Person of The Decade

The organisers of the Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards have named the Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha and Metropolitan of the Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke, as the inaugural Anambra Person of the Decade, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to evangelisation, spiritual development, education, healthcare, youth empowerment and socio-economic development in Anambra State.

In a nomination letter addressed to the Archbishop, the organisers stressed that the honour is not merely another award for the renowned Catholic prelate, who has received numerous national and international recognitions, but a celebration of the remarkable achievements and enduring impact of his leadership over the past decade.

According to them, apart from government, no institution has positively impacted more lives in Anambra State than the Catholic Church under the leadership of Archbishop Okeke.

At the heart of his achievements, they noted, is his unwavering commitment to evangelisation and the growth of the Catholic faith. Since becoming Archbishop of Onitsha in 2003, he has significantly expanded the Church by increasing the number of parishes in the Archdiocese from 72 to more than 182 and creating additional episcopal regions from four to six, bringing the Church closer to the people and making it easier for the faithful to access pastoral care and the sacraments.

His leadership also witnessed the convocation of the first Archdiocesan Synod, which laid the foundation for renewed evangelisation and pastoral renewal across the Archdiocese. Under his watch, the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Onitsha, was elevated to the status of Nigeria’s first Basilica, further strengthening the spiritual heritage of the Archdiocese.

The organisers also highlighted Archbishop Okeke’s commitment to the spiritual formation of priests, noting that the Onitsha Archdiocese has one of the highest numbers of priests studying abroad on full scholarships in Africa, while its annual retreats and formation programmes continue to strengthen pastoral leadership.

Beyond spiritual development, the organisers said Archbishop Okeke has transformed education across Anambra through the Onitsha Archdiocesan Education Secretariat. Schools under the Archdiocese consistently produce some of the state’s best-performing students in WAEC and JAMB examinations and have gained international recognition.

Among these achievements are Regina Pacis Secondary School’s victory at the World Technovation Challenge in the United States, Christ the King College (CKC), Onitsha’s emergence as the first Nigerian school to win the World Affairs Challenge, and Queen of the Rosary College’s global recognition at the University of Delaware’s Diamond Challenge.

The Archbishop was further commended for revitalising mission hospitals, including Borromeo Hospital, Holy Rosary Hospital, St. Martin’s Hospital, Fatima Hospital and Immaculate Heart Hospital, thereby expanding access to quality healthcare for thousands of residents.

His contributions to economic empowerment were also recognised through the establishment and growth of Oluchukwu Microfinance Bank, investment in Oluchukwu Oil and Gas, and other enterprises that have created jobs while supporting the Church’s mission of self-reliance.

The citation also praised his investment in media evangelisation through Radio Sapientia, a community radio station established to promote evangelisation, education, healthcare awareness and public enlightenment.

His humanitarian ministry to prison inmates was equally recognised. Over the years, Archbishop Okeke has renovated prison facilities, provided boreholes, televisions and skill acquisition centres, donated vehicles for inmate transportation and consistently celebrated major Christian festivals with prisoners, demonstrating his commitment to restoring hope to the forgotten.

The organisers also highlighted the Holy Family Youth Village, an ultra-modern hostel and formation centre where young people receive quality accommodation, moral and spiritual formation, educational support and leadership training in a conducive environment.

According to the organisers, Archbishop Okeke’s vision has combined spiritual leadership with practical human development, transforming communities through faith, education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and social welfare.

“We feel your impact in Anambra State has not been well celebrated and we want to use this platform to celebrate you in a special way,” the organisers stated.

They added that Archbishop Okeke is the first recipient of the “Anambra Person of the Decade” honour since the awards began in 2020, describing the recognition as a fitting tribute to his enduring legacy.