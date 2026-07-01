Sahara Group Appoints Folake Soetan As Arahas MD to Drive Oilfield Services Transformation Across Africa

Sahara Group has appointed Mrs. Folake Soetan as Managing Director, Arahas Global Oilfield Services, as the organisation accelerates its Beyond XXX agenda focused on deepening impact, advancing operational excellence, and shaping the future of energy across Africa.

According to a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group Limited, Bethel Obioma, the Executive Director, Sahara Group, Adedeji Odunsi, said the development in Arahas, a Sahara Group Oilfield Services Company, reinforces the energy and infrastructure in the conglomerate’s dedication to making a difference in the energy sector through long-term vision and growth priorities.

The appointment takes effect on July 1, 2026.

“Our focus is on building future-ready platforms anchored on strong leadership, clear strategy, and disciplined execution. Folake’s appointment reflects our commitment to empowering leaders who can translate ambition into measurable outcomes across our energy ecosystem,” he said.

Soetan’s appointment comes at a defining moment for Arahas, Sahara Group’s integrated oilfield services business, which is positioned to redefine how oilfield services are delivered across the value chain through a bold emphasis on innovation, operational efficiency and sustainability.

In her new role, she will lead the drive to embed Arahas’ core mantra of delivering high-impact, value-driven solutions to partners and stakeholders.

Her mandate reflects a broader strategic intent to strengthen Arahas as a globally competitive platform rooted in African expertise, engineering excellence, and operational reliability.

It is also expected to accelerate Arahas’ ability to deliver efficient solutions that optimise production, extend asset life and enhance operational certainty across the energy lifecycle.

Odunsi noted that beyond Arahas, Folake’s role will extend to expanded responsibilities within the Sahara Power Group, where she will leverage her extensive experience in the power sector – particularly her tenure as Chief Executive Officer of Ikeja Electric – to enhance performance frameworks, strengthen operational linkages, and support the delivery of reliable electricity solutions.

“This dual responsibility signals Sahara’s deliberate effort to create stronger integration across its upstream and power value chains, unlocking synergies that will enable a more cohesive, efficient, and sustainable approach to energy delivery across the continent,” he added.

Speaking on her appointment, Soetan expressed her enthusiasm for the role and the broader opportunity to contribute to Sahara’s evolving energy vision.

“Arahas represents a bold and timely opportunity to redefine how oilfield services are delivered across Africa, anchored on innovation, efficiency and sustainability. I am excited to work with the team to build a high-performance platform that strengthens the integration of our Beyond XXX agenda and shape a more resilient energy landscape for the continent,” she said.

Soetan brings to this role a compelling blend of strategic leadership, operational depth and transformation experience, shaped by years of leading complex businesses within Nigeria and Ghana’s energy sector.

She had previously worked in the Midstream, Downstream, Power and Airline Sectors, and will now bring her wealth of experience to the Upstream Services sector.

During her time as CEO of Ikeja Electric, she drove significant operational and organisational improvements, strengthened customer-centric initiatives, and led the business through a period of heightened performance focus within one of Africa’s largest electricity distribution companies.

Her leadership was defined by a strong emphasis on efficiency, accountability and sustainable value creation, alongside her ability to navigate regulatory complexity, manage diverse stakeholder interests, and deliver results in a highly dynamic environment.