Katsina Non-Indigenes Present Nine-point Demands to Radda

Francis Sardauna in Katsina



The Non-Indigenes Association of Katsina State (NIAK) has presented a nine-point request to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, seeking greater inclusion and support for its members.

Presenting the demands to the governor during the inauguration of the non-indigenes APC campaign office in Katsina, the NIAK President, Prince Kunle Awe, said they were aimed at deepening the integration of non-indigenes into the social, economic and political life of the state.

He said the demands of the association to the state government were allocation of land for the construction of a permanent secretariat for the association, increased political appointments, employment opportunities and empowerment programmes for its members.

Other requests, according to Awe, included government patronage for qualified contractors, admission opportunities into state-owned tertiary institutions, institutional support for the association, and the allocation of pilgrimage slots for both Christian and Muslim members.

Responding, Governor Radda said his administration had taken note of the requests presented by the association and directed the Secretary to the State Government to examine them in line with government policies and available resources.

He maintained that members of the non-indigene community should not be regarded as outsiders but as integral contributors to the state’s economic and social development.



“We do not see you as non-indigenes; we see you as indigenes of Katsina State because you contribute immensely to our economy, our peace and our development,” the governor said.

He, however, promised to host the association’s traditional and religious leaders and stakeholders at the Government House in July for an interactive meeting aimed at addressing issues affecting the community and promoting peaceful coexistence.

At the end of the ceremony, members of the association unanimously endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Radda and all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 general election.