DHQ Expresses Concern over Hostile Propaganda

*Says social media fuels misinformation, fake news

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has expressed concern over what it described as growing hostile propaganda against the Nigerian military, calling for deeper collaboration with the media to counter false narratives and promote national security.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the newly elected executive committee of the Defence Correspondents’ Association of Nigeria (DECAN) to his office at the Defence Headquarters Abuja, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said stronger cooperation between the military and the media was essential to addressing hostile propaganda directed at the Armed Forces.

He observed that social media platforms have become major channels for the spread of misinformation and fake news, alleging that such activities are driven largely by parochial economic interests rather than national interest and national security objectives.

Onoja expressed concern that some citizens deliberately circulate fake news, disinformation and misinformation to attract readership and online engagement for financial gain without considering the implications for national security and the country’s reputation.

According to him, “We are very concerned about hostile propaganda. If we partner with the media, we will make greater progress in countering false narratives. The press is not our enemy; they are partners who help inform Nigerians about what the military is doing.”

He urged journalists to support national security and social cohesion by ensuring balanced and responsible reporting.

“Whatever you publish should enhance national security and national cohesion. We should avoid divisive reportage that could worsen existing tensions in the country,” he said.

The Director of Defence Media Operations also reaffirmed the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s commitment to providing accurate and factual information to the public, encouraging journalists to seek clarification whenever necessary.

“I operate an open-door policy. If you have any doubt, you are free to ask,” he said.

Onoja, however, explained that operational security considerations sometimes prevent the immediate release of certain information.

“Sometimes information cannot be released immediately because of operational security, not because we are hiding it. Some information is sensitive and premature disclosure could have serious consequences on troops’ operations,” he said.

He described media operations as a critical component of modern military campaigns, noting that effective communication plays a vital role in shaping public perception, countering misinformation and sustaining public confidence.

“Media operations is one of the lines of operation that is very important whenever the military is conducting operations. That is why this office was created, and we are committed to partnering with the media to ensure that only accurate information is made available to the public,” he stated.

Earlier, the President of DECAN, Sunday Odita, described the relationship between the Defence Headquarters and defence correspondents as a “strategic partnership” aimed at promoting national security and strengthening public confidence in the Armed Forces.

According to him, “While our gallant troops defend the nation’s territorial integrity on the battlefield, we complement their efforts by informing, educating and shaping public understanding through accurate, balanced and responsible reportage.”

Odita also commended the Directorate of Defence Media Operations for sustaining an inclusive media engagement policy, particularly the opportunity provided to more than 100 defence correspondents to visit operational theatres across the country earlier this year.

He noted that the visits gave journalists first-hand insight into military operations, significantly enhancing the credibility, accuracy and depth of defence reporting.