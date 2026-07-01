  • Wednesday, 1st July, 2026

Koeman Resigns After Morocco’s Triumph over Netherlands 

Featured | 11 seconds ago

Ronald Koeman has resigned as Netherlands manager after their World Cup exit, which led to “appalling” racist abuse aimed at players who missed penalties.

Koeman’s side were knocked out by Morocco4-3 in a last-32 shootouts after regulation and extra time 1-1 draw in Monterrey.

Justin Kluivert, Quinten Timber and Crysencio Summerville all missed their efforts and were subjected to discriminatory, racist and hateful comments on social media, said the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB).

Koeman, 63, has stepped down from his second spell in charge of the national side and hinted that he may have ended his managerial career altogether.

He said on Instagram: “Looking back on my career, I feel especially proud. I have worked with clubs and people that shaped me and gave me memories that I will cherish for a lifetime.

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