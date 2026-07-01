IGP Disu Seeks Stronger Support System for Retired Police Officers

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has called for a stronger support system for retired police officers, urging government, the private sector, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to create sustainable welfare programmes and opportunities that will enable them to live dignified and productive lives after service.

Disu made the call on Tuesday while delivering the keynote address at the Gallant Officers Recognition & Welfare Initiative 2026, organised virtually by Naija Police & U (Friend or Friend).

Speaking on the theme, “Life After Police: Building Purpose, Welfare and Opportunities Beyond Service,” the IGP said officers who devoted their lives to protecting the nation deserve continued recognition and support long after leaving active service.

According to him, policing is not merely a job but a lifelong commitment to service, integrity and nation-building.

He noted that police officers routinely serve in difficult environments, spend extended periods away from their families and respond to emergencies under challenging circumstances, often placing their lives on the line in the service of the nation.

“While the uniform may one day be laid aside, the values, experience and leadership cultivated over decades of service remain invaluable assets to society,” he said.

Disu stressed that retirement should not be viewed as the end of relevance but as the beginning of another meaningful phase of life, during which former officers can continue contributing to national development through mentorship, community service, business and leadership roles.

He urged serving officers to prepare early for retirement by acquiring additional skills, pursuing further education, making prudent financial decisions and embracing lifelong learning.

“A successful retirement is not achieved by chance; it is the product of careful planning, discipline and informed decision-making throughout one’s career,” he stated.

The police chief also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of police personnel, describing officer welfare as a strategic necessity for effective policing.

He said ongoing reforms within the Nigeria Police Force are focused on enhancing healthcare services, psychological support, professional development, capacity building and retirement preparedness.

Disu, however, maintained that the welfare of retired officers should not be the responsibility of government alone.

He appealed to the private sector, civil society organisations, traditional institutions, faith-based organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to support initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life of retired police personnel.

Commending the organisers of the initiative, the IGP said the programme would strengthen police-community relations while promoting recognition, mentorship and welfare support for serving and retired officers.

He also congratulated officers honoured during the event, describing them as shining examples of courage, discipline, professionalism and selfless service.

Addressing retired officers, Disu expressed gratitude for their years of sacrifice and dedication, assuring them that their contributions to nation-building would not be forgotten.

“The institution you helped to build continues to benefit from your contributions, and your wealth of experience remains an invaluable national asset. We honour your legacy and encourage you to remain active as mentors, community leaders and ambassadors of the noble ideals of policing,” he said.

The event featured the recognition of distinguished officers as well as discussions on retirement planning, welfare enhancement and opportunities for life after service in the Nigeria Police Force.