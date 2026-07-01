Eno Receives First Batch of Compressed Natural Gas Buses

Okon Bassey in Uyo





The Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has lauded the arrival of the first batch of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses in the state, describing it as a major step towards transforming the state transportation system.

Governor Eno who spoke shortly after receiving and inspecting the buses said the 20 vehicles received were part of the 50 ordered by his administration to provide easier, safer, and more efficient transportation service across the 31 Local Government Areas of the state.

He commended the Ministry of Transport, the contractor, the military, and other stakeholders involved in the successful delivery of the buses, noting that the next phase is to complete the bus terminal facilities, install tracking devices, and introduce a modern ticketing system.

The governor said the initiative aligns with his administration’s commitment to making transportation “easy and simple” for Akwa Ibom people, adding that the state’s improved road network provides the needed foundation for the new transportation system.

Eno described the project as part of the gradual emergence of a new era of infrastructure delivery in the State, saying that the administration’s projects are entering a period of visible results.

He urged the people of the state to remain confident in government’s efforts, stressing that “meaningful development requires patience, planning, and consistent execution.”

The governor used the occasion to congratulate the Ministry of Transport and the people of the State for the milestone, describing the new transport intervention as a sign of a brighter future for the state.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Anthony Luke, commended the governor for his remarkable vision and the decision to turn-around the State transport sector.

Dr. Luke noted the arrival of buses is a testimony to the fact that the governor is very intentional and concerned about making life better for the people.

With the governor to receive the buses were the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah; the Executive Assistant and Chief Delivery Advisory to the Governor, Mr. Aniefiok Johnson; the Managing Director of Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation, AKICORP, Mr. Imo-Abasi Jacob; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Entrepreneurial Development, Mr. Ime Uwah, and other government officials.