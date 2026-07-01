UBA Rewards Customer Loyalty with Over N400m Bumper Account Anniversary Bonus

• Leads pan-African environmental clean-up across 20 African countries

Nume Ekeghe and Kayode Tokede





United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has rewarded thousands of customers with over N400 million in anniversary bonuses under its flagship UBA Bumper Account.

The cash reward reaffirms the Pan-African financial institution’s unwavering commitment to rewarding customer loyalty and promoting a strong savings culture.

The payout, one of the largest loyalty rewards under the Bumper Account initiative since its launch, saw qualifying customers receive anniversary bonuses directly into their accounts, demonstrating UBA’s resolve to create lasting value for customers who consistently save with the Bank.

In another development, UBA Plc has reinforced its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship by mobilising thousands of employees across its operations in 20 African countries for a coordinated environmental clean-up campaign held under its flagship employee wellness initiative, Jogging to Bond.

The pan-African exercise, which also underscores the bank’s focus on employee wellbeing and community development, saw staff participate in environmental sanitation activities across major cities where the bank operates.

Meanwhile, the UBA Bumper Account is a unique savings product that rewards customers simply for maintaining and growing their savings.

Every year an eligible account reaches its anniversary, customers receive a cash bonus, making disciplined saving both rewarding and beneficial over time.

Speaking on the milestone, UBA’s Head, Retail Products, Tomiwa Sotiloye, said the Bank remains committed to ensuring that customers benefit directly from their relationship with UBA.

“At UBA, we believe customer loyalty deserves meaningful recognition. Every bonus paid is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to customers who continue to trust us with their financial aspirations.

“Surpassing the N400 million milestone reflects our commitment to creating products that not only help customers save but also reward them in tangible ways. It is another demonstration that when our customers grow, we grow with them.”

He added that both new and existing customers can open a UBA Bumper Account seamlessly through https://on.ubagroup.com/bumper-tc, any UBA branch, the UBA Mobile Banking App, by dialing *919#, or online, positioning themselves to qualify for future anniversary rewards.

Also speaking, UBA’s Group Head, Brands, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, said the Bank’s customer-centric philosophy continues to shape its product offerings.

“The UBA Bumper Account reflects our unwavering commitment to putting customers first. We deliberately design products that reward responsible financial behaviour while delivering real value.

“Crediting over N400 million directly into customers’ accounts is not just a payout; it is evidence of our promise to make banking more rewarding and to continually appreciate the confidence our customers repose in us.”

The UBA Bumper Account remains one of the Bank’s flagship retail savings products, combining competitive savings benefits, digital convenience and attractive loyalty rewards. It forms part of UBA’s broader strategy to deepen financial inclusion by encouraging sustainable savings habits while delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Meanwhile, this year’s edition of the pan-African exercise was particularly significant as it coincided with the 60th birthday of the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, who marked the milestone by joining staff and colleagues in the exercise, reaffirming the bank’s culture of service, teamwork and sustainable impact.

Held under the theme, “The Power Within U,” the quarterly initiative brought together employees from across the Group’s African network for a day dedicated to fitness, teamwork, creativity, community service, and environmental responsibility.

The bank in a statement noted that a major highlight of the event was a coordinated environmental clean-up exercise carried out simultaneously across UBA’s markets.

From Lagos to Accra, Nairobi, Dakar, and other cities where the Bank operates, employees took to streets and public spaces to clean their surroundings, demonstrating UBA’s unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development.

The exercise underscored the Bank’s belief that corporate success must go hand-in-hand with positive social and environmental impact.

By integrating community service into employee engagement activities, UBA continues to strengthen its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda while creating meaningful value in the communities it serves.

Speaking during the event, Alawuba emphasised the importance of wellness, teamwork, and social responsibility in building a strong institution.

“There is no place I would rather be on my birthday than here, surrounded by the incredible people who make UBA what it is today. Our greatest strength lies in our people, in the passion, energy, and sense of purpose that unite us across Africa.

“When we run together, serve together, and work together to make our communities cleaner and healthier, we are doing more than promoting fitness.

“We are demonstrating our shared values and our commitment to the people and communities that place their trust in us every day,” Alawuba said.

In Lagos, the event featured a variety of wellness activities, including spinning bike sessions, fitness challenges, relaxation therapies provided by Oriki, and an exercise station hosted by iFitness, which also offered exclusive discounts to UBA employees.

Commenting on the significance of the initiative, UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, said the programme reflects the Bank’s holistic approach to employee welfare and sustainable development.

“At UBA, our people are at the heart of everything we do. We believe that creating a thriving workforce requires investing in their wellbeing while also encouraging them to make a positive difference in society.

‘Jogging to Bond’ embodies our commitment to fostering a healthy workplace culture, strengthening team spirit, and contributing meaningfully to environmental sustainability. It is one of the many ways we continue to create value for our employees, customers, shareholders, and communities across Africa.”

As part of its broader Employee Value Proposition and ESG strategy, UBA continues to implement programmes that promote wellness, engagement, volunteerism, and environmental responsibility across its operations. Through initiatives such as “Jogging to Bond,” the Bank reinforces its position not only as a leading financial institution but also as a responsible corporate citizen committed to building a more sustainable future for Africa.