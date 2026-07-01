Transport Ecosystem: FRSC, NITT Sign MoU on Advanced Training, Capacity Development

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, Tuesday signed a far-reaching Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on advanced training, capacity development, research and innovation.

The landmark move, the duo said, is set to reshape the future of Nigeria’s transport ecosystem,

The historic agreement, executed by the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, and the Director General of NITT, Dr. Bayero Farah, marks the beginning of a transformative partnership designed to raise professional standards, strengthen institutional capacity and position Nigeria’s transport sector on the global stage.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Corps Marshal described the occasion as a defining milestone in the history of Nigeria’s road transport sector, noting that the coming together of two foremost institutions represents a bold commitment to building a safer, smarter and more efficient transportation system.

He explained the partnership would deepen collaboration in specialised training, research, technology, driver training, knowledge exchange and human capital development.

According to him, “FRSC’s longstanding collaboration with NITT has already yielded remarkable results, but the formalisation of the relationship through the MoU opens an entirely new chapter of innovation and institutional excellence.”

The Corps Marshal further stated the partnership would significantly strengthen research capabilities, modernise driver training centres, enhance ICT-driven learning, and produce globally competitive transport professionals equipped to address emerging mobility and road safety challenges.

He emphasised that the agreement is not merely a ceremonial document but an actionable framework for immediate implementation, capable of accelerating reforms across Nigeria’s transport sector.

In his remarks, the Director General of NITT, Bayero Farah, commended the Federal Road Safety Corps for its visionary leadership and relentless commitment throughout the negotiation process, describing the Corps’ dedication as instrumental to the successful conclusion of the agreement.

He stated the central objective of the MoU is to ensure that transport education, professional training and research in Nigeria are fully aligned with global best practices, thereby producing world-class manpower capable of driving sustainable national development.

The ceremony was witnessed by key stakeholders, including the Chief Executive Officer of AAI, Mr. Ahmed Abdelhafaz, and the Chairman of AAI, Mr. Ejike Njeze, among others, whose presence further amplifies the strategic importance of the collaboration and the growing confidence of both local and international partners in Nigeria’s transport reform agenda.