Atiku to FG: Suspend Gbajabiamila Now

• Group: he’s better when compared to you

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has called for the immediate suspension of Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, over allegations linking him to a N400 million bribery scandal.

Atiku also raised fresh concerns over the allocation of N27.4 billion to what he described as a “non-existent” government agency.

But a group, Arewa Youth Integrity Forum (AYIF), described Gbajabiamila as a man of integrity, whose public record shined brightly, in contrast to Atiku’s long trail of corruption controversies.

In a statement by Atiku Media Office, he urged Tinubu to demonstrate commitment to accountability by allowing an independent investigation into the allegations involving Gbajabiamila and ensuring that no public official was shielded from scrutiny.

Atiku was reacting to allegations made by one Adeniyi Adeyemi, a self-appointed Director General of Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), who accused the chief of staff of involvement in an alleged N400 million bribery scandal.

He stated that Gbajabiamila’s reported claim that PFIPC did not exist had only deepened public concerns rather than addressing them.

According to Atiku, the explanation raises a more troubling question about the integrity of the 2026 national budget.

“How can you allocate N27.4 billion in the budget to a government agency that doesn’t exist without leaving more questions than answers?” he asked.

The former vice president maintained that if the chief of staff’s position was correct, it would cast doubt on the credibility of the budget process. He stated that the alleged discrepancy could not be dismissed through weak and unconvincing explanations.

He said the controversy had gone beyond the bribery allegation, and stated that the reported allocation of N27.4 billion to an agency allegedly described as non-existent amounted to a serious issue of public accountability that deserved thorough investigation.

Atiku said the alleged budgetary irregularity should not be swept under the carpet, stressing that transparency and accountability remain the cornerstone of good governance.

He recommended the immediate suspension of Gbajabiamila to pave the way for an independent probe into what he described as a national scandal.

Atiku said, “Good governance is based on transparency and accountability and you can’t achieve that by protecting your family and friends. President Tinubu must lead by example by holding his Chief of Staff to the same standards of accountability as other public officials.

“N27 billion is not a joke. The rule of law must prevail in this issue. Let President Tinubu prove to Nigerians that he is sincerely committed to accountability in his administration.”

Gbajabiamila is a Saint Compared to Atiku’s Public Record, Group Tells Ex-VP

Arewa Youth Integrity Forum (AYIF) described Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as a man of integrity.

In a statement by its National President, Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu, the group slammed Atiku’s alleged hypocrisy and political desperation ahead of 2027, saying they expose him as unfit to point fingers at anyone.

The statement said, “Gbajabiamila is a saint compared to the mountain of corruption cases that define Atiku Abubakar’s public life. While we support thorough investigation into any allegation, Atiku lacks the moral standing to lecture anyone on integrity.

“His call is nothing but political mischief aimed at distracting Nigerians from his own tainted history. The Arewa Youth Integrity Forum will not sit idly by while a serial controversy magnet pretends to be a crusader.”

AYIF highlighted Gbajabiamila’s contributions to legislative reform and executive efficiency, stating that his service has been marked by dedication rather than the self-enrichment schemes often linked to Atiku.

The group said unproven allegations against sitting officials should not be weaponised by opposition figures with far more damaging records.