TETFund Tasks Scientists to Develop Nigeria’s First Lassa Fever Vaccine

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, has challenged Nigerian scientists to develop the country’s first indigenous vaccine against Lassa fever.

Echono made the call Tuesday in Abuja during the presentation of findings from a TETFund-sponsored Mega Research Project on Lassa Fever conducted by the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo (FUHSO), Benue State.

He described Lassa fever as a persistent public health threat and said vaccine development remains the most effective strategy for controlling infectious diseases.

“What is the shortest route towards developing a vaccine? How can we ensure that the burden on our people is reduced? Every year, thousands of Nigerians die from Lassa fever. How can we reduce this burden?” Echono asked.

The TETFund boss requested practical recommendations on how the Fund could support efforts to accelerate vaccine development. “What is the fastest path, and how can TETFund support that drive so that we can achieve direct benefits and direct impact on the lives of Nigerians?” he asked.

Echono said the findings would be forwarded to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Ministry of Health, adding that validation could strengthen the case for establishing a vaccine development centre in Nigeria.

“We will escalate these findings to the relevant authorities, including the NCDC and the Federal Ministry of Health. If we receive the validation, we expect, it will strengthen our case for establishing a vaccine development centre in Nigeria,” he said.

FUHSO’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Francis Aba Uba, said the project was funded by a N250 million TETFund Mega Research Grant awarded about four years ago.

He said the research generated data on the epidemiology, diagnosis, management and control of Lassa fever and also upgraded the university’s laboratory infrastructure and trained young scientists.

Prof. Uba urged TETFund and the Federal Government to designate FUHSO as a National Centre of Excellence in Infectious Diseases Research.

Principal Investigator, Prof. Joseph Okopi, said Nigeria bears the highest global burden of Lassa fever, with between 5,000 and 10,000 deaths recorded annually.