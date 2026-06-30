Arthur Eze Awards Scholarship to 50 Students of Northwest University Sokoto

Industrialist and Chairman of Oranto Petroleum Ltd, Prince Arthur Eze, has offered scholarship to 50 undergraduate students of Northwest University, Sokoto (NWUS), beginning from the 2026/2027 academic session.

A statement by the university’s Director of Communications, Public Affairs and Protocol, Abdallah Elkurebe, revealed that the offer, contained in a letter dated May 8, 2026, said the scheme is designed to support intelligent but financially challenged students who have the potential to excel academically and contribute to society.

According to the letter, the first phase of the programme will cover students enrolled in full-time degree programmes across different faculties of the university.

The scholarship will pay either tuition or tuition and accommodation, depending on the arrangement approved by the university and the sponsor’s office.

The Group Chairman said beneficiaries will be selected based on academic merit, financial need and good character.

He also said the scholarship would continue throughout the duration of the chosen degree programme, provided students maintain good academic standing and discipline.

The businessman asked the university’s scholarship committee to recommend qualified candidates and said his office would work with the institution to finalize selection and disbursement.

He described the partnership as part of efforts to help develop Nigeria’s next generation of leaders and professionals.

In the letter, Eze also expressed respect for the university’s founder, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, praising his contributions to education in Nigeria.

“I wish to express my deep respect for the Founder of the University, Distinguished Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko. His tireless contributions towards the advancement of education in Nigeria have opened doors for countless young people and strengthened the nation’s future. It is a privilege to support and build upon the foundation he has laid,” the chairman said.

Reacting to the development, Vice-Chancellor of Northwest University, Sokoto, Prof. Mukhtar Umar Bunza, expressed profound appreciation to Eze for the generous scholarship offer, describing it as a timely and transformative intervention that will ease the burden on deserving students and expand access to quality higher education.

“As we received this great offer with all sense of gratitude, we would like to assure the Group Chairman, ORANTO Petroleum of the University’s commitment, and judicious utilzation of the scholarship award only to students who merited it, as succinctly explained in the letter of offer,” he added.