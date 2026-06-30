Obi Challenges Political Class to Prioritise Nigeria’s Survival Over 2027 Politics

• Says INEC nomination form raises questions on leadership, transparency

• Urges publication of candidates’ credentials to boost public confidence

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, has challenged Nigeria’s political leaders to place the country’s mounting security and economic challenges above partisan political calculations, saying the nation’s survival should take precedence over the race for power.

Obi made the remarks after completing his nomination inquiry form at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Abuja, an exercise, he said, prompted him to reflect on the quality of leadership required to address Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the spokesman of the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), Idris Zekeri Jnr., the former Anambra State governor said some of the questions contained in the INEC form underscored the need for greater accountability and transparency in the country’s electoral process.

Writing on his verified X handle, Obi posed what he described as a fundamental question to Nigeria’s political class: “What truly should be our priority now as leaders of a nation?”

He said the question had become imperative considering the country’s current situation and the expectations of Nigerians.

Obi explained that while completing the INEC form, one of the questions that drew his attention was whether an aspirant had ever been adjudged a lunatic or declared to be of unsound mind.

According to him, the question inspired a broader reflection on the state of leadership in the country and whether political leaders were demonstrating the sound judgment required to confront Nigeria’s multiple crises.

The former governor said that at a time when insecurity, economic hardship and other national challenges continue to affect millions of Nigerians, leaders should be concentrating on finding lasting solutions rather than allowing political competition to dominate national discourse.

He argued that a leadership committed to the national interest would convene stakeholders across political parties and other critical sectors to collectively address what he described as existential threats confronting the country.

Obi maintained that safeguarding Nigeria’s future should rank above the pursuit of political advantage.

He also drew attention to another section of the INEC nomination form which asks prospective candidates whether they had ever submitted forged academic certificates to the electoral commission.

The NDC presidential candidate said the question raised broader issues about transparency in the electoral process and suggested that INEC should consider making public the academic credentials submitted by candidates seeking elective offices.

According to him, such a step would strengthen public confidence in elections and reinforce the principle that those aspiring to public office should be held to high standards of accountability.

Obi argued that openness regarding candidates’ qualifications would contribute to a more credible democratic process and reassure citizens that electoral rules were being applied fairly to all contestants.

He further stated that Nigeria’s current challenges required leadership driven by competence, integrity, capacity, compassion and a commitment to public service rather than politics centred on personal ambition.

“Our problems are too serious for politics as usual,” Obi said, reiterating his long-held position that governance should focus primarily on improving citizens’ welfare and addressing the country’s development challenges.

The former governor concluded his remarks by expressing optimism that meaningful reforms and responsible leadership could still transform the country.

The statement also disclosed that Obi’s name had been successfully retained on INEC’s server following the completion of the nomination inquiry process.

His comments come as political activities continue to gather momentum ahead of the next general election, with parties intensifying consultations, internal preparations and engagements with key stakeholders.

Although political alignments have increasingly dominated public discourse, Obi insisted that the worsening security situation, economic pressures and the need to strengthen public institutions deserve greater attention from those seeking elective office.

His intervention is expected to add to the ongoing national conversation about governance, electoral integrity and the standards expected of public office holders as preparations for the forthcoming elections continue.