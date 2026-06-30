World Bank-assisted HOPE Governance Programme Okays $27m Incentives for Performing States

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The World Bank-supported HOPE Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity–Governance (HOPE-GOV) programme, domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, is set to disburse $27 million as performance-based incentives to states which successfully achieved the Year Zero Disbursement-Linked Results (DLRs).

The Federal Government, in collaboration with the World Bank implements the HOPE-GOV programme, a $500 million credit facility designed to improve financial and human resource management in basic education and primary healthcare.

Speaking in Abuja Tuesday during a retreat for commissioners, permanent secretaries, and directors of budget and planning in the 36 states and the FCT, National Coordinator of the HOPE Governance programme, Dr. Assad Hassan, said the disbursement was based on the findings and recommendations of the Interim Independent Verification Agent (IVA).

The IVA assessed the performance of states in meeting the Year Zero Disbursement-Linked Indicators (DLIs).

He listed the Year Zero Disbursement Linked Results as DLR 2.1, which relates to states’ adoption of comprehensive guidelines for preparation and submission of consolidated work plan for State Basic Education budget by March 31, 2025, a statement issued by the Communications Officer,

HOPE Governance Programme, Joe Mutah, said.

The DLR 2.2 relates to states’ adoption of comprehensive guidelines for preparation and submission of consolidated work plan for the state primary health care budget by March 31, 2025 and DLR 2.3 – local governments adoption of harmonised budget guidelines/chart of accounts.

Hassan added that Disbursement Linked Result (DLR) 4.1 focusses on publication of Financial Year 2025 Citizens Budget for Basic Education and Primary Health by February 28, 2025 by the participating states.

He said for Disbursement Linked-Result (DLR) 2.1, Bayelsa, Borno, Kano, Kebbi and Yobe States are to receive $1.5 million each.

For DLR 2.2, Bayelsa, Borno, Kano, Kebbi and Yobe States are to be incentivised with $1.5 million each.

According to Hassan, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Borno, Delta, Gombe, Kano, Plateau, Taraba and Yobe States are to receive $500,000 each for achieving DLR 2.3.

While on DLR 4.1, he said, Abia, Plateau, Bayelsa, Borno, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Ondo and Yobe States would be receiving $500,000 each.

He explained that other participating states were not eligible for the incentives because they either published the required guidelines after the March 31, 2025 deadline, failed to meet most of the stipulated criteria, or did not publish the required results on their official state websites.

The national coordinator identified several challenges that hindered the achievement of the results by many participating states.

These, he said, included the inability to establish institutional coordination mechanisms thereby undermining institutional ownership and sustainability.

He also stated that the Interim Verification Agent is currently working to conclude the second phase of verification of Year Zero by July 2026.

Hassan noted that the overall objectives of the HOPE Governance Programme are to maximise the utilisation of federal and state funds at facility level for primary health care (PHC) and basic education; promote transparency and monitoring of inter governmental transfers and expenditure for the two sectors and strengthen execution of coordinated annual plans for PHC and basic education.

Others are to strengthen accountability of primary healthcare and basic education expenditure and close staffing gap by hiring and deploying teachers and priority PHC workers across the states.

The national coordinator said the programme has commenced preparations for the implementation of capacity-building action plan to provide hands-on technical support to help states achieve the programme results.

The HOPE Governance Programme is a $500 million World Bank-supported initiative aimed at increased availability and effectiveness of financing for basic education and primary health care delivery; engendering transparency and accountability in financing the two sectors and improving recruitment, deployment and performance management of basic education teachers and PHC workers by federal, state and local governments.