Kegites Elders Provide Free Healthcare, Sponsor Table Tennis Tournament

The Universal Archaivar Elders (UAE) of the Kegites Club (Ẹgbẹ́ Àgbà Ẹlẹ́mù) has successfully concluded the inaugural UAE Table Tennis Tournament 2026 and Community Medical Outreach (COMO 2), marking another milestone in the organisation’s commitment to sports, healthy living, unity and humanitarian service.

The two-day event, held at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan, commemorated the Centenary Celebration of Table Tennis as a global sport while providing free healthcare services to hundreds of beneficiaries.

The historic occasion was graced by HRM Oba Dr. Mukaila Akanbi Salako, the Adokun of Igan Okoto Kingdom, and HRM Oba Nojeemdeen Osuolale Afolabi, Tukuru II, the Gegun of Ayetoro Oke Kingdom.

The traditional rulers commended the Universal Archaivar Elders (UAE) for transforming the values of culture, unity and brotherhood into practical community service. They particularly praised the combination of sports and free healthcare, describing it as a worthy example of how cultural organisations can contribute meaningfully to nation-building, healthy living and humanitarian development.

The tournament was officially declared open by Dr. Tayo Adesoji, President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) and Chairman of the Oyo State Table Tennis Association (OYSTTA), who described the championship as a worthy contribution to the global celebration of 100 years of table tennis.

He commended UAE for promoting unity, healthy competition and community development through sports.

In his opening address, Basorun Fayth Deleola Daramola, President of the Universal Archaivar Elders, said the event represented much more than competition.

“We celebrate a century of table tennis as a global sport and reaffirm our belief that sports remain a powerful instrument for unity, discipline, friendship, healthy living and peaceful coexistence. By combining this tournament with our Community Medical Outreach, we demonstrate our commitment to serving humanity through sports, healthcare and community engagement.”



Running concurrently with the tournament, COMO 2 welcomed well over 1,000 attendees, including 79 distinguished VIP guests, while hundreds of beneficiaries received free medical consultations, blood pressure and blood sugar screening, pharmacy services, health education, essential medications and other healthcare interventions.

Professor Bade Adewale, widely regarded as Nigeria’s No. 1 acupuncturist, also provided specialist acupuncture services to selected beneficiaries.

A major contributor to the success of COMO 2 was Colgate Tolaram LFTZ Enterprise, whose partnership provided hundreds of attendees with free dental consultations, oral health education and oral care products, significantly expanding the scope and impact of the outreach.

Chief (Dr.) Edward Olusegun Alo, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, attributed the success to purposeful planning, teamwork and the commitment of sponsors, partners, volunteers and UAE members.

Similarly, Ms. Olori Adetoun Olugbile, Coordinator of COMO 2, described the opportunity to provide healthcare without financial barriers as deeply rewarding and thanked the volunteer doctors, nurses, pharmacists, healthcare assistants, Colgate Tolaram LFTZ Enterprise, Professor Bade Adewale and other partners.

A patron of the Kegites club and ace broadcaster, Akeem Yomi Opakunle, who played a pivotal role in managing and coordinating tournament activities throughout the championship, described the successful first edition as proof of what commitment, discipline and collective responsibility could achieve.

He praised the enthusiasm of the players, officials and spectators, expressing confidence that the UAE Table Tennis Tournament had established a strong foundation to become a major annual sporting event.

The championship climaxed with the presentation of prizes by Mr. Owolabi Odele, Chief Executive Officer of ZUZLON Properties, sponsor of the Championship Cash Prizes.

Chief Gbenga Adene, Kegites Chief of Ilya Du Tractor 2003/2004, made history as the First Champion of the UAE Table Tennis Tournament, receiving the Gold Cup, Gold Medal and ₦300,000 cash prize.

Mathew Babalola received the Silver Medal and ₦250,000, while Sheriff Badmus of Ilya Lisabi and Gbenga Vincent of Ilya Du Moore received Joint Bronze Medals and ₦200,000 each.

Quarter-finalists Akeem Onaleye, Abiola Adesope, Lekan Ogboriefon and Olumide Akintola, alongside Best Loser Tayo Odusanya, each received a ₦10,000 Consolation Prize in recognition of their performances and sportsmanship.

Reacting to his victory, Adene described becoming the tournament’s first champion as an honour he would cherish, noting that the championship went beyond competition to celebrate friendship, unity, longevity and the enduring sporting spirit of the Kegites family.

At the prize presentation, Mr. Owolabi Odele congratulated Adene and all participants, describing ZUZLON Properties’ sponsorship as an investment in sporting excellence, friendship, healthy competition and community development.

“Supporting this championship is about much more than presenting prizes. It is about encouraging excellence, bringing people together and supporting an organization making a tangible difference in its community.”

Participants and beneficiaries similarly praised the initiative, particularly the opportunity to enjoy an exciting sporting competition while accessing quality healthcare and health information free of charge.

The Universal Archaivar Elders extends profound appreciation to the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Oyo State Table Tennis Association (OYSTTA), ZUZLON Properties, Colgate Tolaram LFTZ Enterprise, Royal Resorts, Success and Miliki FMs, Professor Bade Adewale, Femi Fadah Media, healthcare professionals, volunteers, media organisations, sponsors, partners and individuals whose support contributed to the success of the programme.

Special appreciation goes to the traditional rulers, distinguished guests, tournament officials, participating players, medical and security personnel, media practitioners, members of UAE and the public for making the historic two-day programme memorable.

Following the success of the inaugural edition, the Universal Archaivar Elders (Ẹgbẹ́ Àgbà Ẹlẹ́mù) has reaffirmed its commitment to developing the UAE Table Tennis Tournament and Community Medical Outreach into annual flagship programmes promoting sporting excellence, healthy living, humanitarian service, unity and the preservation of African cultural values.