Plateau Gov Restructures Security Architecture, Appoints New Operation Rainbow Coordinator

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has announced a major shake‑up in Plateau State’s security framework, unveiling new appointments aimed at strengthening safety across communities and schools.

The Governor approved the appointment of Brigadier General Nash Yakubu (Rtd) as the new Coordinator of Operation Rainbow, the state’s home-grown security outfit.

Yakubu, a seasoned military officer with 35 years of service, played key roles in national and international missions, including operations during the MASSOB and IPOB crises, and peacekeeping deployments in Sierra Leone, Sudan, and Nigeria’s North East.

In a related move, Brigadier General Gakji Shipi Goshwe (Rtd) has been redeployed as Coordinator of the Safe School Programme. Shipi, who previously served as Acting Coordinator of Operation Rainbow and Special Adviser on Security, is a decorated officer with multiple military merit awards.

Governor Mutfwang also appointed Maj. Gen. Bala A. Isandu (Rtd) as the new Special Adviser on Security. Isandu brings extensive intelligence experience, having served as Senior Special Assistant (Intelligence) to the Minister of Defence and as Director of the Defence Intelligence Agency. His career includes numerous local and international missions.

According to the statement signed by Arc. Samuel N. Jatau, Secretary to the Government of the State, the appointments take immediate effect and reflect the administration’s commitment to enhancing security, protecting lives and property, and strengthening safety in educational institutions.

Governor Mutfwang congratulated the appointees, expressing confidence in their professionalism and urging them to deploy their expertise toward building a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Plateau State.

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