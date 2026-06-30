NDPHC Highlights AI Role in Transforming Nigeria’s Power Sector

Peter Uzoho

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Jennifer Adighije, has underscored the growing impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in transforming operations across Nigeria’s power sector, particularly within NDPHC’s generation assets.

Speaking during an engagement with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Adighije explained that the integration of advanced digital technologies is significantly improving efficiency, reliability, and performance across the company’s power plants.

According to Adighije, NDPHC has adopted AI-powered predictive maintenance systems that enable engineers and plant operators to detect potential equipment failures before they occur.

She said this proactive approach allows the company to prevent unexpected breakdowns, reduce forced outages, and minimize maintenance-related costs.

She noted that the deployment of AI tools marks a major shift in operational strategy, moving from traditional maintenance models to more intelligent, data-driven systems capable of improving decision-making in real time.

“We have moved beyond preventive maintenance to predictive maintenance,” Adighije said.

She explained that unlike preventive maintenance, which relies on scheduled servicing regardless of equipment condition, predictive maintenance uses real-time data analytics, machine learning algorithms, and sensor-based monitoring to assess equipment health and forecast faults with greater precision.

She maintained that his technological transition was particularly significant for NDPHC’s fleet of gas-fired turbines and associated balance-of-plant systems, where equipment reliability directly impacts plant output and grid stability.