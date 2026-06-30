D&B, Anthropic Partner to Transform AI-driven Compliance through Claude

Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), a global provider of data and analytics, has announced a collaboration with Anthropic to bring D&B risk data directly into Claude, in a move expected to reshape how enterprises handle onboarding and compliance.

According to a statement by Dun & Bradstreet, the partnership will embed Dun & Bradstreet’s Commercial Graph™️, a global database of business identities and risk indicators, into Claude, enabling organizations to automate due diligence workflows using AI capabilities.

Corporate onboarding has traditionally relied on manual verification and lengthy processing cycles. With this integration, financial institutions and other regulated entities will be able to automate Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) processes within a single interface.

Commenting on the collaboration, Nauman Lakhani, Group Director Products at Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Africa, said, “The value of this collaboration lies in connecting AI with trusted business context, making it usable in real-world decision environments where accuracy and confidence matter. Embedding verified data directly into workflows can help organizations strengthen governance and make decisions with greater clarity.”

The system is anchored in the globally recognized D-U-N-S®️ Number, which enables consistent identification of businesses across markets. The collaboration is seen as part of a wider move towards intelligence-led workflows in enterprise operations. Dun & Bradstreet empowers organizations to make informed, data-driven decisions. With a global data network covering more than 600+ million business entities, Dun & Bradstreet is trusted worldwide for Risk, Growth, and Data Intelligence solutions.