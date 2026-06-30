Comercio Partners Unveils Expansion Drive

Sunday Ehigiator

Comercio Partners Limited has marked its 10th anniversary with plans to expand its operations across the financial services value chain, signalling a new phase of growth as it seeks to become a one-stop financial institution serving clients across Africa.

Speaking at the firm’s anniversary celebration held over the weekend in Lagos, Co-Founder of Commercio Partners Limited, Steve Osho, said the company’s next phase of development is aligned with its vision of empowering clients through tailored financial solutions that address their short, medium and long-term needs.

According to him, the investment banking firm, which currently operates across trading, asset management, advisory and real estate, is building additional business lines to broaden its offerings.

Reflecting on the company’s journey over the past decade, Co-Founder Tosin Osunkoya described the firm’s growth from a vision shared by three young entrepreneurs into a leading financial services institution.

He said, “What started as the dream of three young men has bloomed into a formidable institution. Over the last ten years, we have witnessed events that have shaped global finance and challenged businesses everywhere. Through all of this, one thing remained constant and that is opportunity.

Chairperson of the Board, Mrs. Ronke Sokefun, said the company’s next growth phase would be anchored on strong corporate governance and sound oversight to sustain the confidence of clients, regulators and shareholders.