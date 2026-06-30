Fashola Seeks Governance Beyond Politics at NBA Ikeja Law Week

Former Lagos State Governor and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Babatunde Fashola, has called for a governance model driven by strong institutions, accountability and continuity, rather than partisan politics, as the 2026 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja Branch Law Week got underway in Lagos.

Fashola made the call while delivering the Keynote Address at the opening plenary of the week-long event held at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja. His lecture, titled “Law, Leadership and the Ballot: Governance Beyond Politics”, centred on the role of the legal profession in promoting good governance and institutional reforms.

The Law Week, themed “Altering the Status Quo: Going Against the Norm”, brought together senior Lawyers, Judges, policymakers, academics and other stakeholders to examine governance, economic policy and institutional accountability in Nigeria.

Chairman of the Law Week Planning Committee, Chukwudi Enebeli, SAN, said the programme was designed to stimulate robust discussions on Nigeria’s governance challenges and generate practical recommendations for strengthening public institutions and improving service delivery.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the NBA Ikeja Branch, Adeniyi Quadri, described the annual Law Week as an important platform for national dialogue, noting that the legal profession has a critical role to play in advancing transparency, the rule of law and institutional reforms.

Other activities lined up for the Law Week include a Business Forum on Nigeria’s economic future, a Bar and Bench Session, the Alao Aka-Bashorun Memorial Lecture, a Young Lawyers’ mentoring session and community engagement programmes.

The annual event is expected to conclude with recommendations aimed at deepening collaboration between the legal profession, government and other stakeholders in promoting good governance and sustainable national development.